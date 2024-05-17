Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Dragging, Kicking Cassie in 2016

The video, seen above, shows Diddy grabbing Cassie and hurling her to the ground, at which point he then proceeds to kick her twice. Diddy is then seen dragging Cassie on the floor before later throwing an unknown object in her direction after appearing to back her into a corner in the hotel.

In a statement, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, said the newly surfaced footage marked a confirmation of Diddy's "disturbing and predatory behavior."

