Surveillance Footage Shows Diddy Dragging, Kicking Cassie in 2016

Content warning: This story contains graphic footage and descriptions of physical assault.
Newly released surveillance footage shows Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.
Friday, CNN shared the video in question, which includes footage captured by multiple cameras at the location on March 5, 2016. As previously reported, Cassie sued Diddy, with whom she was previously in a romantic relationship, in 2023. In the suit, she accused the Bad Boy Records founder of rape and abuse. The suit was quickly settled, with a lawyer for Diddy saying at the time that the decision to settle "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."
The video, seen above, shows Diddy grabbing Cassie and hurling her to the ground, at which point he then proceeds to kick her twice. Diddy is then seen dragging Cassie on the floor before later throwing an unknown object in her direction after appearing to back her into a corner in the hotel.
In a statement, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, said the newly surfaced footage marked a confirmation of Diddy's "disturbing and predatory behavior."
This story is being updated.