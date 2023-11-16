Cassie Accuses Diddy of Rape and Abuse in Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape and over a decade of abuse in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

As reported by The New York Times, Cassie filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 16, accusing the hip-hop mogul of physically abusing her throughout their relationship, which ended in 2018. She alleged that Combs began exhibiting controlling and abusive behavior shortly after she met him in 2005 when she was 19. In some instances of abuse, she said he forced her to take drugs, beat her, and made her have sex with male prostitutes so he record videos of the encounters.

“After years in silence and darkness,” she said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.” She is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

In a comment provided with Complex, attorney Ben Brafman denied the allegations against his client.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Brafman said. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."

This story is being updated.