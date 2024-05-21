The former model accuses Combs of forcing her into a bathroom and pressuring her to perform oral sex. She says she lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, realizing she had been sexually assaulted.

McKinney also claims she was subsequently blacklisted from the modeling industry, became severely depressed, and attempted suicide in 2004. She was motivated to come forward with her story after recent lawsuits against Combs were filed.

She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Complex has reached out to a Diddy representative for comment.

This story is being updated.