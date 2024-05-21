Another lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs emerged.
According to TMZ, former model Crystal McKinney alleges that the music mogul enticed her with promises of career advancement in 2003 when she was 22 years old.
McKinney alleges in her lawsuit that while attending a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City, Diddy invited her to his studio, where she claims he and others were drinking and smoking a joint, leaving her feeling disoriented.
The former model accuses Combs of forcing her into a bathroom and pressuring her to perform oral sex. She says she lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, realizing she had been sexually assaulted.
McKinney also claims she was subsequently blacklisted from the modeling industry, became severely depressed, and attempted suicide in 2004. She was motivated to come forward with her story after recent lawsuits against Combs were filed.
She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
Complex has reached out to a Diddy representative for comment.
This story is being updated.