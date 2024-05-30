Charlamagne Tha God Says Diddy Had Wendy Williams Fired From Hot 97 for Suggesting He Was Gay

Gene Deal, Diddy’s former bodyguard, also addressed Williams’ firing in 2022.

“The power [Diddy] had with the radio stations in New York, motherfuckers didn’t breathe hard if [Diddy] didn’t want them to,” he told The Art of Dialogue. “[Diddy] got one of the hottest DJs off Hot 97 because she wanted to put up a picture of him getting his pants pulled down."

He added, “[Diddy] told Hot 97 if they didn’t get rid of her before he got back in New York, that they was not going to get any music from any of his friends, any of the record labels executives that was cool with him. Everyone was going to boycott their station.”

Earlier this year, Lil Rod accused Combs of sexual assault and claimed that Diddy had sex with Meek Mill and Usher, though neither of the artists were directly named in the lawsuit. Both have since denied the allegations.