Ray J on Diddy’s ‘Demonic’ Behavior in Cassie Assault Video: ‘You Can’t Do That… You Let Us All Down'

Ray J says Diddy "let us all down" following the release of surveillance footage showing the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Cassie in 2016.

In a new interview with Jason Lee, Ray J, who’s previously spoken about the larger slew of allegations against Diddy, specifically reflected on the CNN-released video showing Diddy kicking and dragging Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel. As reported in May, Diddy later shared a statement on the footage, saying in an IG video that he was "not asking for forgiveness" but was "truly sorry" for his actions.

"I’ve seen her a few times and I’ve prayed for her and I think that, I guess, that was so old but she’s gotta be at a better place. … But I just still want her to know I’m so sorry," Ray J said of the widely shared footage. "This is not okay. I got a daughter and I got a sister and I got a mom. Like, you can’t do that, bro. You let us all down, bro."

Ray J then addressed the "leveling up" aspect of the larger entertainment industry, noting that Diddy has put himself in a position in which there’s now "nothing you can do to get back in that club that you’ve been working toward." He also called Diddy’s behavior in the surveillance footage "demonic," adding that it’s "not welcome here."

See more above. The full interview will be made available via Hollywood Unlocked on Wednesday, June 5 at 5 pm ET/2 PM PT.