John Legend is breaking his silence on the abuse allegations lodged against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Grammy-winning artist addressed the scandal during a CNN interview on Thursday, May 30, roughly two weeks after the network released video of Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Legend, who collaborated with the embattled music mogul in 2023, said he was “horrified” and expressed support for Cassie as well as other Diddy accusers.

“You know, I was horrified by the allegations that I heard about Mr. Combs, and of course horrified by the video evidence that was released after that," Legend told CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour.

The 45-year-old artist continued, "But I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out. And absolutely, it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens. And my default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations, and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women who are making these allegations. And make sure that they’re heard, and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”