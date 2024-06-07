Ray J Says Diddy Needs 'Public Whipping' After Cassie Assault Video: '1,000 Lashes'

Ray J says Diddy should receive "a public whipping" after the Bad Boy Records founder was seen in recently released surveillance footage physically assaulting Cassie.

In his recent, nearly three-hour conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Ray J, who also spoke about the 2016 surveillance video in a separate interview with Jason Lee this week, spoke about forgiveness and pushed back against social media comments comparing the footage to inherently performative reality TV moments.

"I can forgive from afar but, like, I’m not saying what’s up to Puff like that ever again," he said around two hours and 38 minutes into the interview, available in full below. "It’s not cool like that, so shouldn’t it be like that with every other n***a that has even remotely played around with that kind of situation and been involved with even the smallest amount, right?"