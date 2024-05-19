Diddy Apologizes After 2016 Cassie Assault Video Surfaces: 'I Take Full Responsibility for My Actions'

Sean “Diddy” Combs has issued an apology after surveillance footage showed him physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an incident about eight years ago.

“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” said Diddy in a video uploaded to his Instagram account on Sunday morning.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now.”