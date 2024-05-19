Diddy Apologizes After 2016 Cassie Assault Video Surfaces: 'I Take Full Responsibility for My Actions'

The 54-year-old issued an apology on Sunday morning after footage circulated of him allegedly attacking Ventura.

May 19, 2024
Sean Combs wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses, standing indoors with a bookshelf behind him and a crowd outside a window
Sean “Diddy” Combs has issued an apology after surveillance footage showed him physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an incident about eight years ago.

“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” said Diddy in a video uploaded to his Instagram account on Sunday morning.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now.”

He continued, “I went and I sought out professional help and I had to go into therapy. We're going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry.”

On Friday, footage from a March 5, 2016 incident where Combs was seen abusing Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles, California, was released via CNN.

This story is developing.


