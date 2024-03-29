Diddy's Hectic Week: Homes Raided, 50 Cent Trolling, Alleged Drug Mule Arrested, More

This week, it seemed like you couldn’t go 10 minutes without reading about another Diddy development.

As you're no doubt well aware, the Bad Boy Records founder has received extensive coverage in recent months in connection with sexual assault allegations, including those found in a lawsuit from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. The claims in Rod's lawsuit, amended docs from which recently generated a whole new wave of coverage, have been called "outlandish" and "pure fiction" by a lawyer for Diddy.

It's also important to note that despite all of the wild rumors circulating on social media, Diddy has not been charged with any crimes in relation to the raids or lawsuits filed against him.

Below, we take a look back at selections from this week's long list of Diddy-focused headlines.

Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes raided