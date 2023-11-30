A Timeline Of Diddy’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits And The Consequences That Have Followed

Nov. 16, 2023: Cassie files a lawsuit against Diddy for rape, sex trafficking, and abuse
On Nov. 16, singer Cassie, whose full name is Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court in Manhattan, accusing hip-hop mogul Diddy of physically abusing her throughout their 10-year relationship. Ventura and Diddy—whose real name is Sean Combs—reportedly met in 2005 when she was 19 years old. The following year, Ventura signed to Combs’ record label Bad Boy Records, where she released her debut, self-titled album. Their romantic relationship began in 2007. According to documents obtained by The New York Times, Ventura alleges Combs began exhibiting signs of control and abuse following the release of her debut album. She alleged the mogul aggressively urged her to ingest “copious amounts of drugs” and was frequently violent throughout the relationship until it ended in 2018. The lengthy court lawsuit also provides egregious and gruesome details on several incidents in which Diddy allegedly beat and raped the singer. “After years in silence and darkness,” Ventura said in a statement through her lawyer, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.” In a statement provided to Complex, Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman vehemently denied the allegations against his client, stating the lawsuit was “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation.”
Nov. 17, 2023: Cassie and Diddy settle lawsuit “amicably”
Just one day after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, the former couple reportedly settled the case for an undisclosed amount. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie’s said in an official statement following the settlement. Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman also confirmed that a settlement was reached, but clarified in an additional statement that it was not “admission of wrongdoing.”
Nov. 22, 2023: Macy’s says they are phasing out of Diddy’s Sean John fashion brand
Since 2010, Diddy’s fashion brand Sean John has had an exclusive distribution deal with Macy’s, stating that the department store would be the sole distributor of the brand at a retail and online level. After more than a decade in partnership, however, Macy’s revealed it is in the process of phasing out the brand. It is worth noting that Macy’s did not state its phasing out was in relation to Cassie’s lawsuit, but a result of evaluating their current brand portfolio.
Nov. 23, 2023: Second woman files a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging drugging and sexual assault
On Nov. 23, Diddy was hit with a second lawsuit from a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. According to the lawsuit, after eating at a Harlem restaurant, the two went to a studio. He then escorted her back to another location before allegedly drugging and assaulting her. The unidentified victim also alleges Combs filmed the assault and shared the video with other men. The accuser is claiming they are a victim of revenge porn.
Nov. 24, 2023: Third woman files sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy
A third woman filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging sexual assault. The lawsuit was filed just days before the Adult Survivors Act expired. As reported by Rolling Stone, a woman who is identified as Jane Doe alleged that she and a friend met Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall at a New York event around 1990 or 1991. Jane Doe acknowledges, “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy,” but things took a dark turn after she was offered alcohol. The suit alleges that Combs and Hall took turns raping her and her friend. Days after the incident, Diddy allegedly visited Jane Doe’s home and “began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out.”
Nov. 25, 2023: Diddy’s ex-security speaks out after being named in lawsuit
About a week after Cassie filed the initial lawsuit against her ex-partner Diddy, a man who used to lead Diddy’s security operation came forward in a cryptic message on Instagram. Roger Bonds, who worked with Diddy a decade ago, shared several images of him in public with the couple. The accompanying caption read: “I’m willing to tell the truth because for so many years I was quiet.” In another Instagram post, Bonds shared a screenshot of Cassie’s lawsuit. Bonds was named in the singer’s lawsuit, alleging he intervened during a 2009 incident in which Diddy allegedly attacked her in Los Angeles. Not only did Bonds back Cassie’s side of the story, but he also suggested he “saved” many other women from being abused by Diddy.
Nov. 28, 2023: Diddy steps down as chairman of media company Revolt
Following allegations of sexual assault and abuse from three women, Diddy stepped down from his role as chairman at his media company, Revolt. Diddy first launched the media and digital cable network alongside Andy Schuon in October 2023. TMZ reports the reduced role is only temporary.
Nov. 28, 2023: Capital Preparatory Charter Schools ends partnership with Diddy
In 2016, Diddy helped launched the Harlem location of Capital Preparatory Schools and donated $1 million in 2021 to its Bronx location. On Nov. 28, the school announced its decision to sever ties with the entrepreneur amid ongoing sexual assault allegations and legal issues. According to a statement from the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory, Dr. Steve Perry, the decision to end the partnership was made after a thorough evaluation. "Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs. While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization's health and future,” the statement reads.