A Timeline Of Diddy’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits And The Consequences That Have Followed

Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

On Nov. 16, the music industry was shaken by news that singer Cassie had filed a lawsuit against her former partner, hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs . The lawsuit accused Diddy of raping and abusing her throughout their decade-long romantic relationship. The legal action drew attention to Diddy, who had been rebranding himself as “Brother Love” since 2017, and triggered a cascade of additional allegations, including those from two other women.





The shocking revelations led to significant consequences for his businesses. Despite the already extensive media coverage since the initial revelation, tracking the evolution of Diddy's current legal situation can be challenging due to the ongoing nature of the cases. So to provide some clarity, here is a running timeline outlining the recent allegations against Diddy and the subsequent ramifications that have followed.





