50 Cent Says He Wants to 'Slap' Diddy Too After Biggie’s Mom Said She'd 'Slap the Daylights Out of' Him

50 Cent is still going at Diddy, this time siding with the late Notorious B.I.G.’s mother in wanting to slap him.
On Friday, 50 took to his social media pages with a post highlighting Voletta Wallace stating she wanted to “slap the daylights out of” Diddy. 50 won’t waste an opportunity to diss the mogul, and he did so by voicing his truth: he'd like to put his hands on him, too.
"LOL I WANT TO SLAP THE SHIT OUT OF HIM TOO," 50 wrote.
Wallace had done an interview with Rolling Stone where she commented on Diddy’s various legal issues regarding sexual assault and trafficking. According to Biggie's mom, all the allegations made her to her stomach, and she mentioned that she was praying for Cassie and Diddy’s mother.
“I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the video],” Wallace said. “I pray that he apologizes to her. I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him.”
She added, “And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed…He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”
Wallace’s comments came after Rolling Stone published an explosive investigative article on Diddy that highlighted his alleged abusive behavior all the way back to his days at Howard University.