50 Cent Says He Wants to 'Slap' Diddy Too After Biggie’s Mom Said She'd 'Slap the Daylights Out of' Him

Wallace had done an interview with Rolling Stone where she commented on Diddy’s various legal issues regarding sexual assault and trafficking . According to Biggie's mom, all the allegations made her to her stomach, and she mentioned that she was praying for Cassie and Diddy’s mother.

“I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the video],” Wallace said. “I pray that he apologizes to her. I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him.”

She added, “And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed…He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”