Cassie and Diddy Settle Rape and Abuse Lawsuit for Undisclosed Amount

Diddy has reached a settlement with Cassie a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual, and physical assault, and more.

According to The New York Times, both sides reached an agreement to come to a resolution on the case on Friday, however, the details of the settlement were not disclosed.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said, per the NYT. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."