Cassie and Diddy Settle Rape and Abuse Lawsuit for Undisclosed Amount

Diddy has reached a settlement with Cassie a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual, and physical assault, and more.
According to The New York Times, both sides reached an agreement to come to a resolution on the case on Friday, however, the details of the settlement were not disclosed.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said, per the NYT. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."
“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Sean “Diddy” Combs said in a statement to Complex.
This is a developing story.