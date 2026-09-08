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StyleThis 13-Year-Old Designer Will Have His Own Booth at ComplexCon 2026The young designer previously sent Complex a handwritten letter detailing his love of fashion and art.
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ComplexCon, October 3-4. Artistic Direction By: Playboi Carti & Hiroshi Fujiwara.
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