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A young person with short hair smiling next to a handwritten letter with colorful illustrations and stars.StyleThis 13-Year-Old Designer Will Have His Own Booth at ComplexCon 2026The young designer previously sent Complex a handwritten letter detailing his love of fashion and art.
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