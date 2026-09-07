Remembering the Athletes Who Died in 2026

The sports world is mourning the deaths of athletes and sports figures who’ve passed away in 2026, such as five-time NBA Champion and three-time Coach of the Year Don Nelson, Andy Williams, the professional wrestler known as The Butcher, four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux, skateboarding legend Marc Johnson, two-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch, Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, former Atlanta Braves and World Championship Wrestling owner Ted Turner, and Jason Collins, the first openly gay player to play in the NBA.

We now Remember the Athletes Who Died in 2026.