Remembering the Athletes Who Died in 2026

The sports world is mourning the deaths of athletes and sports figures who’ve passed away in 2026, such as five-time NBA Champion and three-time Coach of the Year Don Nelson, Andy Williams, the professional wrestler known as The Butcher, four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux, skateboarding legend Marc Johnson, two-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch, Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, former Atlanta Braves and World Championship Wrestling owner Ted Turner, and Jason Collins, the first openly gay player to play in the NBA.
We now Remember the Athletes Who Died in 2026.
Jayden Adams
May 5 2001 — July 11 2026 (25 years old)
The defensive midfielder for the South African national team died from undisclosed causes in Cape Town just weeks after playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Rick Adelman
June 16, 1946 – June 1, 2026 (79 years old)
A seven-season NBA veteran, Adelman found greater success as a head coach, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to NBA Finals appearance in 1990 and 1992 and the Sacramento Kings to a Western Conference Finals apperance in 2002. Adelman won 1,042 regular season wins, good for 10th all time in NBA history.
Garret Anderson
June 30, 1972 — April 16, 2026 (53 years old)
Anderson is the Angels’ franchise leader in games played, hits, runs scored, RBI, and total bases. A three-tine All-Star, Anderson was a vital piece of the Angels’ World Series championship team. He died of acute necrotizing pancreatitis.
Kara Braxton
February 18, 1983 — February 21, 2026 (43 years old)
The Detroit Shock drafted Braxton, a 6’6” forward from the University of Georgia, with the seventh overall pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft. In four seasons with Detroit, Braxton was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and was a 2007 All-Star. She was a vital contributor to the Shock’s 2006 and 2008 WNBA Championship teams. No cause of death was given.
Chet Brooks
January 1, 1966 — January 16, 2026 (60 years old)
Brooks won two Super Bowls in three seasons as a defensive back with the San Francisco 49ers before suffering a career-ending injury in 1990. He died from cancer.
Joey Browner
May 15, 1960 — March 28, 2026 (65 years old)
One of the greatest strong safeties in NFL history, Browner was a 6x Pro Bowler, 4x First-team All Pro, and a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team. Known for his hard-hitting and stout tackling, Browner was also a ball hawk, registering 37 career interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries. No cause of death was disclosed.
Kyle Busch
May 2, 1985 – May 21, 2026 (41 years old)
One of the most decorated and talented drivers in the history of motorsports, Busch was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion (2015, 2019) and the all time wins leader in the top three NASCAR series overall (234). Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold. According to a family statement, he was hospitalized with a “severe illness,” the nature of which has not been disclosed.
Kyle Calder
January 5, 1979 – June 15, 2026 (47 years old)
A 13-year NHL veteran, Calder played for six different franchises and scored a total of a 114 NHL goals. He died following a brief illness.
Larry Christenson
November 10, 1953 – August 28, 2026) (72 years old)
During his 11-year career (all with the Philadelphia Phillies), Christensen won 83 games and was a member of the Phillies’ 1980 World Series winning team. He died while on a fishing trip in Washington.
Brandon Clarke
September 19, 1996 — May 11, 2026 (29 years old)
A 6-foot 8-inch forward out of Gonzaga, Clarke was one of the valuable reserves in the NBA. In over 300 career games, he averaged 10.2 points per game and shot over 60 percent from the field. Calf and knee injuries limited him to just two games played in 2025-26. No cause of death was given.
Jim Colbert
March 9, 1941 – May 10, 2026 (85 years old)
An 8-time winner on the PGA Tour, Pollard earned top five finishes at the Masters (!974) and U.S. Open (1971), and later worked as a golf analyst for ESPN. No cause of death was announced.
Monte Coleman
November 4, 1957 — April 26, 2026 (68 years old)
One of the top nickel linebackers of the 1980s, Coleman played 16 seasons for Washington and won three Super Bowls (1982, 1987, 1991) with the team. No cause of death was announced.
Jason Collins
December 2, 1978 – May 12, 2026 (47 years old)
A center for 13 seasons in the NBA, Collins publicly came out as gay following the 2012 season, making him the first openly gay athlete in any of the four major North American sports. He died of glioblastoma in his home in Los Angeles.
Bobby Cox
May 21, 1941 — May 9, 2026 (84 years old)
Cox played two seasons with the New York Yankees in the late 1960s but found greater success as a manager with the Toronto Blue Jays (1982–1985) and Atlanta Braves (1978–1981, 1990–2010). A four-time Manager of the Year Award winner, Cox led the Braves to five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship. Cox died in Marietta, Georgia from complications from a long illness.
Jordan Devey
January 11, 1988 – July 21, 2026 (38 years old)
An offensive lineman, Devey played for six franchises during his 8-year NFL career and was a member of the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX-winning team.
Artur Dmitriev
January 12 1968 – June 28 2026 (58 years old)
Dmitriev was a pairs figure skater was a two-time Olympic Gold medalist and the only male pair skater to have won Olympic Gold in the event with different partners. He died of complications from heart surgery.
Joe Doering
April 16, 1982 – June 26, 2026 (46 years old)
Doering was a professional wrestler best known for his time with TNA and All-Japan. He died from a brain tumor.
Bobby Duncum
August 14, 1944 — January 21, 2026 (81 years old)
A brawling West Texas cowboy, Duncum is best known for his time in the AWA as a member of The Heenan Family, a heel stable managed by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, that also included Nick Bockwinkel, Ray Stevens, and Blackjack Lanza.
“Superstar” Bill Dundee
October 24 1943 – September 6 2026 (82 years old)
A mainstay in the Memphis territory, Dundee was best known for teaming with and feuding with Jerry “The King” Lawler during his five-decade pro wrestling career.
Manny Fernandez
July 3, 1946 – May 24, 2026 (79 years old)
Fernandez, a member of the Dolphins Ring of Honor, played eight seasons with the team as a defensive tackle and was a member of two Super Bowl winning clubs, including the undefeated 1972 team. No cause of death was announced.
Dory Funk Jr.
February 3, 1941 – August 4, 2026 (85 years old)
The son of Dory Funk and brother of Terry Funk was a legend in his right, with a wrestling career that spanned seven decades—his last match was in 2024! He wrestled all over the world for dozens of promotions but found his greatest success in All-Japan Pro Wrestling and the NWA where he reigned as NWA World Heavyweight for 1,563 days before dropping the title to Harley Race in 1973.
Phil Garner
April 30, 1949 — April 11, 2026 (76 years old)
Garner enjoyed over three decades in Major League Baseball. During his 16-year playing career, he made three All-Star teams as an infielder and was a part of the 1979 World Series Champion Pittsburgh Pirates. Garner managed parts of 15 seasons with the Brewers, Astros, and Tigers, and led the Astros to their first pennant in 2005. He died from pancreatic cancer.
Terrance Gore
June 8, 1991 — February 6, 2026 (34 years old)
One of the fastest players of his era, Gore was a dangerous pinch runner and trusted defensive replacement. Despite playing in just 112 career regular seasons games, he was a three-time World Series champion (2015, Kansas City Royals; 2020, Los Angeles Dodgers; 2021, Atlanta Braves). He died due to complications following routine appendix removal surgery.
Lou Graham
January 7, 1938 – May 11, 2026 (88 years old)
Graham won six tournaments on the PGA Tour, including the 1975 U.S. Open. He had been in hospice care.
Van Hammer
November 1, 1959 — April 18, 2026 (66 years old)
The professional wrestler born Mark Hildreth made his name with WCW in the 1990s, first with a heavy metal inspired gimmick before becoming a member of Raven’s Flock. His feud with Cactus Jack in 1991-92 helped propel Mick Foley to the main event. No cause of death was given.
Ray Handley
October 8, 1944 — February 5, 2026 (81 years old)
A two-time Super Bowl winner as an assistant coach with the New York Giants, Handley ascended to the head coaching position in 1991 after Bill Parcells retired and then-Giants defensive coordinator Bill Belichick left for the top job in Cleveland. Handley went 14-18 in two turbulent years as head coach of the Giants.
Lou Holtz
January 6, 1937 — March 4, 2026 (89 years old)
One of the most accomplished coaches in college football history, Holtz won 249 career games in 33 seasons. He won the 1988 National Championship at Notre Dame and is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games. A family member announced in January 2026 that Holtz had entered end-of-life hospice care in Orlando, Florida.
Bob Horner
August 6, 1957 – May 26, 2026 (68 years old)
One of the most fearsome sluggers of his era, Horner was the number one overall pick in the 1978 MLB Draft and would go on to win National League Rookie of the Year that same season. He hit 218 home runs in 10 seasons in MLB. No cause of death was announced.
Dennis Hull
November 19, 1944 – May 30, 2026 (81 years old)
A member of the legendary Hull family, Dennis played 14 seasons primarily for Chicago Black Hawks, scored 303 NHL goals, and was a 5-time NHL All Star.
Ron Hunt
February 23, 1941 – July 15, 2026 (85 years old)
Hunt played 12 years in MLB and was a two-time All-Star with the New York Mets. In 1971, he set the record for most times hit by a pitch (50) in a single season since 1896. Hunt died of Parkinson’s disease and cancer in St. Louis.
Butch Huskey
November 10, 1971 – August 14, 2026 (54 years old)
Huskey hit 86 home runs over seven seasons for five MLB franchises. He is one of the last players in MLB to wear the number 42. Huskey died from from a pulmonary embolism.
Leroy Irvin
September 15, 1957 – July 1, 2026 (68 yeras old)
One of the top cornerbacks of the 1980s, Irvin was a three-time First-team All-Pro and recorded 35 interceptions in ten seasons, nine of which were played with the Los Angeles Rams. Irvin also holds the record for most punt return yards in a single game (209 in a game against the Atlanta Falcons in 1981). Irvin died from throat cancer.
Ned Jarrett
(October 12, 1932 – June 4, 2026 (93 years old)
A two-time NASCAR National Grand Series Champion, Jarrett was one of the top drivers of the early 1960s, and later transitioned to a long career as a NASCAR broadcaster. He was the father of former NASCAR drivers Glenn and Dale Jarrett.
Tommy John
May 22, 1943 – August 15, 2026 (83 years old)
John won 288 games during his 26-season MLB career and was a four-time All Star but is best known for being the first pitcher to undergo UCL replacement surgery, where the torn unlar collateral ligament in the elbow is repaired using a tendon graft. The procedure came to be known as Tommy John surgery.
Marc Johnson
January 6, 1977 – May 26, 2026 (49 years old)
One of the. most creative and influential skateboarders of his time, Johnson is credited with helping establish the Bay Area skateboarding scene. In 2007, Thrasher magazine named him their Skater of the Year. No cause of death was announced.
Tre’ Johnson
August 30, 1971 — February 15, 2026 (54 years old)
After starring at Temple, Johnson, a 326 lb. offensive guard, played nine seasons in the NFL, primarily for Washington. In retirement he became a high school teacher and coach. Johnson died unexpectedly during a family trip.
Sonny Jurgensen
August 23, 1934 — February 6, 2026 (91 years old)
The longtime Washington quarterback led the NFL in passing yards five times, made five Pro Bowls, and was named a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team. Jurgensen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. He died in Naples, Florida.
Forbes Kennedy
August 18, 1935 – May 26, 2026 (90 years old)
Despite standing 5-foot 8 and weighing around 150 lbs, Forbie was one of the most physical forwards of his era and was one of the most penalized players during his 12-plus seasons in the NHL. No cause of death was announced.
Stacey King
January 29, 1967 – June 7, 2026 (59 years old)
King, a 6-foot 11 center, led the Oklahoma Sooners to the 1988 NCAA National Championship Game, won the 1989 Big Eight Player of the Year, and was a member of the Chicago Bulls three-peat from 1991 to 1993. After retiring from the NBA, he spent 20 years as the Bulls color commentator. He died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Claude Lemieux
July 16, 1965 – May 28, 2026 (60 years old)
A four-time Stanley Cup champion with three teams (Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche), Lemieux was considered one of the most hated players of his time for his physical play and dirty hits. But he was more than just an agitator or a goon. Lemieux was a clutch playoff performer who scored 379 goals during his 21-season NHL career. He died by suicide in Lake Park, Florida days after an appearance at a Montreal Canadien playoff game.
Sherman Lewis
June 29, 1942 – May 15, 2026 (83 years old)
Lewis won four Super Bowl titles as a Running Backs Coach for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s and as Offensive Coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 1999. Despite his success as an assistant coach, Lewis was never hired as a head coach. No cause of death was given.
Mickey Lolich
September 12, 1940 — February 4, 2026 (85 years old)
Lolich, a lefty power pitcher with a 96 MPH fastball, won 217 games over 16 seasons in MLB, primarily with the Detroit Tigers. In 1968, he delivered one of the most legendary performances in World Series history, tossing three complete game victories, including one in Game 7 to lead the Tigers to their first title in 23 years. He died in a care facility in Michigan.
Doug Martin
May 22, 1957 – April 2026 (68 years old)
Martin tallied 61.5 career sacks during his ten-year career as a defensive end with the Minnesota Vikings. He died of natural causes.
Rod Martin
April 7, 1954 — April 20, 2026 (72 years old)
A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, Martin, a weak-side linebacker recorded a Super Bowl record three interceptions in Super Bowl XV, landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated. No official cause of death was given.
Josh Mauro
February 17, 1991 — April 23, 2026 (35 years old)
Mauro played defensive end for five NFL teams over eight seasons. No cause of death was announced.
Bill Mazeroski
September 5, 1936 — February 20, 2026 (89 years old)
Arguably, the greatest defensive second baseman of all time, Mazeroski is best known for hitting one of the most important home runs in MLB history: a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, which lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the New York Yankees. No details were provided about his death.
Doug Moe
September 21, 1938 – February 17, 2026 (87 years old)
Known for his loud wardrobe and run-and-gun offenses, Moe won 628 games in 15 seasons as an NBA head coach. Moe was a two-time All-American small forward at the University of North Caroline but was ensnared in a point shaving scandal that resulted in his blacklisting from the NBA. Moe went overseas before playing five seasons in the ABA. He died from complications from cancer.
Charlie Moore
June 21, 1953 – May 23, 2026 (72 years old)
Moore hit .261 over 14 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and was a key contributor to their 1982 American League pennant winning team. No cause of death was given.
Rondale Moore
June 9, 2000 — February 21, 2026 (25 years old)
Moore was a freshman phenom wide receiver at Purdue, catching 114 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 2018 on his way to being named a first-team All-American. He played three seasons in the NFL after the Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Moore was found dead inside of a garage. His death is still under investigation.
Joe Morgan
November 19, 1930 – September 5, 2026 (95 years old)
Following a short MLB career, Morgan was a lifelong coach and served as Boston Red Sox manager from 1988 to 1991.
Craig Morton
February 5, 1943 – May 9, 2026 (83 years old)
Morton was the first starting quarterbacks to pilot two different teams to the Super Bowl—the Cowboys to Super Bowl V and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. Morton also won AFC Offensive Player of the Year in 1977. Morton died in his Mill Valley, California home.
Troy Murray
July 31, 1962 — March 7, 2026 (63 years old)
A longtime Chicago Blackhawks center, Murray scored a career-high 45 goals in the 1985-86 season. He’d go on to win a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1986 before becoming a longtime Blackhawks broadcaster. Murray died from cancer.
Allan Nascimento
September 11, 1991 – August 3, 2026 (34 years old)
A Brazilian mixed martial artist, Nascimento competed in the Flyweight division for the UFC since 2021 and recorded a career 22-7 overall record. He died of an apparent heart attack.
Browning Nagle
April 29, 1968 — April 10, 2026 (57 years old)
Following a standout college career at Louisville, Nagle, a big-armed QB, played six seasons in the NFL. He died of colon cancer.
Don Nelson
May 15, 1940 – August 9, 2026 (86 years old)
One of the most successful and innovative coaches in NBA history, Nelson held the NBA record for most regular season head coaching wins (1,335) until he was surpassed by Gregg Popovich in 2022. Nelson is also credited with popularizing the point-forward role in the NBA. Nelson also averaged 10.3 points per game during his 14-season NBA playing career and won five NBA championships as a member of the Boston Celtics.
Chris Payton-Jones
August 13, 1995 — April 12, 2026 (30 years old)
Payton-Jones played cornerback over five seasons in the NFL and also spent time in the XFL and UFL. He died in a car crash.
Chase Pistone
August 20, 1983 — March 2026 (42 years old)
The grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner “Tiger” Tom Pistone began racing at the age of six and competed in the NASCAR Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA series. No cause of death was given but his brothers told Legends Nation to "post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988 on a phone or text."
Phil Regan
April 6, 1937 – July 8, 2026 (89 years old)
Regan won 96 career games and made an MLB All-Star Game during his 13-years MLB career. Later on, he managed the Baltimore Orioles for a season and was a coach as recently as 2019 when he served as the New York Mets interim pitching coach.
Barret Robbins
August 26, 1973 — March 26, 2026 (52 years old)
Robbins was a first team All-Pro center in 2002 but he is best remembered for going missing the day before Super Bowl XXXVII after not taking his depression medication. Raiders head coach Bill Callahan then suspended Robbins for the game. No cause of death was officially released.
Oscar Schmidt
February 16, 1958 — April 17, 2026 (68 years old)
One of the greatest players to never put on an NBA uniform, Schmidt was a 6-foot 9 sniper who could score at all three levels. Nicknamed “the Holy Hand,” Schmidt averaged over 42 points per game at the 1988 Summer Olympics but is best known for leading the Brazilian national team over Team USA in the 1987 Pan-Am Games. He scored 46 points in Brazil’s 120-115 victory in the Gold Medal game. His family didn’t specify a cause of death but Schmidt was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in 2011.
Aldon Smith
September 25, 1989 – June 13, 2026 (36 years old)
An edge rusher with the San Francisco 49ers, Smith was one of the NFL’s top pass rushers during the early 2010s and recorded 52.5 sacks in six NFL seasons. No cause of death was revealed.
Alphonso Smith
October 20, 1985 – September 2, 2026 (40 years old)
A second round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2009, Smith played four seasons in the NFL. Smith died by suicide in a housing community in Florida.
Billy Ray Smith
August 10, 1961 – July 29, 2026 (64 years old)
Smith played linebacker for ten seasons with the San Diego Chargers and was a member of the franchise’s 50th Anniversary Team. His family said he died from CTE-caused dementia.
Jeff Smith
October 14, 1934 — March, 21 2026 (91 years old)
Smith competed in the Motorcross World Championships from 1954 to 1969, winning back-to-back FIM 500cc Motorcross World Championships in 1964 and 1965. He is a member of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. He died following a short illness.
Matt Snell
August 18, 1941 — March 10, 2026 (84 years old)
A member of the New York Jets’ Ring of Honor, Snell carried the ball 30 times for 121 yards and scored the Jets’ only touchdown in their 16-7 Super Bowl III win over the Baltimore Colts. He died of natural causes at a assisted-living facility on Long Island.
John Sterling
July 4, 1938 — May 4, 2026 (87 years old)
The longtime play-by-play radio announcer for the New York Yankees was known for his bespoke home run calls (“An A-bomb from A-Rod!”) and signature catchphrases (“Ballgame over! Yankees win! Thuuuuuuh Yankees win!”). Sterling, who called 5,060 consecutive Yankees games from 1989 to 2019, died from heart failure.
Jerry Stovall
April 30, 1941 – August 31, 2026 (85 years old)
After a stellar career at LSU during which he was a Heisman runner-up, Stovall went on to play as a safety and punter with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1963 to 1971 and was a three-time Pro Bowler. He was head coach of LSU from 1980 to 1983.
Matt Suhey
July 7, 1958 – September 6, 2026 (68 years old)
Suhey, a fullback out of Penn State, spent ten years with the Chicago Bears and was a member of their 1985 Super Bowl winning team. Though most often deployed as Walter Payton’s lead blocker, Suhey was also a capable runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. He scored a rushing touchdown in Super Bowl XX.
Zolani Tete
March 8 1988 – August 21 2026 (38 years old)
A South African professional boxer, Tete had a career 29-4-1 record and was the IBF junior-bantemweight champion and WBO bantamweight champion. He was shot to death outside of his home in his hometown of Mdantsane.
Ted Turner
November 19, 1938 — May 6, 2026 (87 years old)
A media proprietor and businessman, Turner is best known for founding Superstation TBS and CNN, but he was also a titan in the world of sports. “Billionaire Ted” owned the Atlanta Braves, launched the Goodwill Games, and owned World Championship Wrestling, helping turn the regional wrestling promotion into a global brand and WWF’s closest competitor in the 1990s. Turner was also an avid yachtsman, who skippered the yacht Courageous to the 1977 America’s Cup. He had been battling Lewy Body Dementia.
Duane Ward
May 28, 1964 – July 18, 2026 (62 years old)
A member of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 1992 and 1993 World Series championship teams, Ward was one of the best relief pitchers in franchise history and still holds the Jays’ single-season record for saves with 45 in 1993. Ward died of natural causes after traveling to Toronto for a weekend celebration honoring the 1992 and 1993 teams.
Barry Wilburn
December 9, 1963 — February 6, 2026 (62 years old)
An 8th round pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, Wilburn would enjoy a breakout season in 1987, leading the NFL with nine interceptions, being named to a first-team All-Pro, and snagging two interceptions in Washington’s 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Wilburn, a cornerback who played eight NFL seasons, died in a house fire in his residence in Memphis, Tennessee.
Andy “The Butcher” Williams
December 12, 1977 – September 5, 2026 (48 years old)
Though best known as the guitar player for metal band Every Time I Die, Williams also had a successful pro wrestling career. He found his greatest success as one half of the tag team The Butcher and the Blade, first on the independent circuit before debuting in All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Williams died after collapsing during an Enjoy Wrestling show in Millvale, Pennsylvania.
Charlie Young
February 5, 1951 – May 2026 (75 years old)
A tight end on the 1982 Super Bowl winning San Francisco 49ers, Young played 13 seasons for four NFL and was named a First Team All-Pro in 1973. No cause of death was disclosed.
Alex Zanardi
October 23, 1966 — May 1, 2026 (59 years old)
An F1 driver for the bulk of the 1990s, Zanardi was involved in a horrific crash during a CART race in September 2001 that resulted in the amputation of both of his legs. He eventually returned to racing but also became a Paralympic champion, winning four gold medals and two silvers in the 2012 and 2016 games. Zanardi reportedly passed away from complications connected to a 2020 cycling accident that left him with serious head injuries.