Joey Badass Performs Jay-Z's "Song Cry" Following Serayah Split

The song, which appeared on Hov’s 2001 album The Blueprint, was previously interpolated by Joey on his debut mixtape 1999, but here he covered the original song in full at a live show. “That's your fault, how many times you forgiven me? How was I to know that you was plain sick of me?” Joey Badass rapped, as seen in the clip below. “I was just fuckin' them girls, I was gon' get right back / They say you can't turn a bad girl good / But once a good girl's gone bad, she's gone forever / I'll mourn forever / AndI gotta live with the fact I did you wrong forever.”

Jay previously explained that the song was about multiple break-ups, and in the verses he doesn’t let himself off the hook for his own behavior. It appears to be an indirect way for Joey to address his recent split from Serayah, who called off their engagement in a post shared on Instagram last month.

"After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey," she wrote. "I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family. … Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”

The rapper and actor has not yet directly addressed the split.