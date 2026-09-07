Layzie Bone Explains Why He’s Not on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour: ‘I Was Totally Left in the Dark'

Layzie Bone is no longer a part of the Wu-Tang Clan and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour, and he’s explained why he’s not performing with the rest of his bandmates. In a video shared on Instagram, which can be seen below, he said that he has nothing but respect for the Wu-Tang Clan and Live Nation, which produced the tour. Layzie said that he was on the receiving end of DMs and posts on social media “cussing” him out as if it’s his fault there are only four members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony onstage. “That could be nothing but farther than the truth,” he explained. “Why would I not be there? I spent my whole life, over 35 years of my life, building something. … It was no call of mine for me not to be there.” Layzie, who has been a part of the group since they started under the name Band Aid Boys in 1991, said that his bag was packed and he was ready to join the tour. But then, he was told that he wouldn’t be joining his bandmates on the North American leg of the tour, which kicked off last month and runs until early October.

“Like I said, all due respect, you know what I mean?” he continued. “I had some issues with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony earlier this year, true enough... You know, I wasn't on some shows, and people who went to the shows earlier saw that I wasn't there. But I thought after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, everything was all good. But, it was another reason after another reason, which I'm going to let them answer. Let them tell me why they put me off the road because I didn't put myself off the road. I assembled this group. I helped build this group for 35-plus years.”

He stressed that he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to get involved with the tour, which the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has indicated will be their last time performing as an outfit, consisting of RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard.