The Best Women’s Sneakers on Complex Right Now

Women’s sneaker culture is moving in several directions at once. Performance references are being reshaped into fashion statements, archival runners are getting new materials, and comfort-first silhouettes are becoming just as considered as their more technical counterparts. Complex’s current footwear selection reflects that range, bringing together five pairs with distinct ideas about proportion, texture, color, and everyday wear.

From Nike’s split-toe Air Rift to Zendaya and On’s polished Cloudzone Moon, these are the women’s sneakers that deserve a closer look.