The Best Women’s Sneakers on Complex Right Now

Women’s sneaker culture is moving in several directions at once. Performance references are being reshaped into fashion statements, archival runners are getting new materials, and comfort-first silhouettes are becoming just as considered as their more technical counterparts. Complex’s current footwear selection reflects that range, bringing together five pairs with distinct ideas about proportion, texture, color, and everyday wear.
From Nike’s split-toe Air Rift to Zendaya and On’s polished Cloudzone Moon, these are the women’s sneakers that deserve a closer look.
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Nike Air Rift Pony Hair Women’s
Price: $130
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Nike’s Air Rift has always occupied its own lane, and this Pony Hair edition pushes the split-toe silhouette further into tactile territory. The black leather upper is finished with faux pony-hair paneling, while adjustable straps keep the easy slip-on shape practical. Underfoot, foam cushioning and a Nike Air unit in the heel preserve the comfort-first logic that made the Air Rift such a distinctive design in the first place. It’s an especially strong option for anyone who wants a warm-weather sneaker with more personality than a conventional low-top.
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Nike Women’s First Sight Noir
Price: $125
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The First Sight Noir translates Nike’s running DNA into a sculptural wedge sneaker. Its one-piece synthetic-leather upper uses fluid lines and metallic silver detailing to create a futuristic profile, while the circular heel cutout nods to the architecture of track spikes. The flat silver, metallic silver, and black palette keeps the look wearable even as the silhouette makes a statement. Consider it a sharp alternative to the usual retro runner when the outfit calls for something more directional.
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Song For The Mute x adidas Tokyo Women’s
Price: $105 (regular price: $150)
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Song For The Mute’s take on the adidas Tokyo gives an archival training shoe a deliberately lived-in finish. The low-profile upper combines blue textile, off-white suede, grey 3-Stripes, and paint-splatter details, while gold foil branding and custom woven labels reinforce the collaborative treatment. A distressed rubber outsole completes the effect, with subtle variations that make each pair feel slightly individual. The result is a sneaker that works especially well with relaxed tailoring, denim, and other pieces that benefit from a little visual texture.
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Nike Air Max 95 OG Women’s
Price: $190
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The Air Max 95 remains one of Nike’s most recognizable running-inspired silhouettes, and this women’s-exclusive OG colorway keeps its defining anatomy-inspired construction intact. Layered black panels shape the upper, while Fresh Mint accents appear across the eye stays, Swoosh, and tongue branding for a controlled hit of color. Visible Max Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel adds the performance technology that gives the shoe its name. It’s a dependable choice for anyone who wants a substantial everyday sneaker with real archive credibility.
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Zendaya x On Cloudzone Moon
Price: $200
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The Zendaya x On Cloudzone Moon is built around the idea that comfort can still look considered. Co-created with Law Roach, the Holly colorway pairs a cream-white mesh upper with restrained green accents and textured overlays. On’s dual-density midsole and nylon-blend Speedboard bring the brand’s running expertise into a lower-profile, lifestyle-ready form, while the breathable recycled-polyester upper keeps the shoe light enough for all-day wear. It’s the cleanest option in this group for travel days, long walks, and outfits that call for a refined neutral sneaker.