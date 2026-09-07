Badwater Tequila Brought Jamaican Art To The Heart Of Notting Hill Carnival 2026

Badwater Tequila—London’s hottest new tequila brand—brought its Drink Clean. Play Bad. spirit to the heart of Notting Hill Carnival this year, partnering with Jamaican artist Puregold Janika on a community-led creative takeover of Portobello Road.



The collaboration centred around a bespoke artwork created by Janika, drawing on the colour, movement and character of Notting Hill. Her work appeared across the Portobello Road Post Office and in fly-postering around the area, giving the takeover a distinctly local feel rather than simply dropping a brand into the Carnival crowd. Throughout the weekend, the Badwater team were on the ground serving its sparkling tequila drinks, with the takeover becoming part of the wider energy of NHC as the streets filled with music, art and people.



The takeover was developed with London-based creative agency EYC, with EYC CEO, creative director and Badwater co-founder Cora Delaney working closely on the project from the outset. Speaking about the project, she said: “Notting Hill Carnival is about so much more than putting a logo somewhere; it’s about culture, creativity, community and people coming together. We wanted Badwater Tequila to be part of that in a way that felt natural rather than intrusive. Working with Janika was a huge part of that—her work brought an incredible sense of energy and authenticity to the activation, and we’re really proud of what we created together with the EYC and Badwater Tequila teams.”



As the weekend moved from the streets into the night, Badwater also sponsored Tommy Gold’s official after-party at Laylow, with Maya Jama, Jasmine Gaziza Müller, Rina Lipa, Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull among those in attendance. Together, the Portobello Road takeover and late-night party gave Badwater a presence across different sides of Carnival—from the art and energy of the streets to the music and nightlife that follows.



Here’s went down in pictures…