The Best New Balance Sneakers on Complex Right Now

Looking for the newest New Balance releases? Complex features the latest drops, including the New Balance 2010, New Balance 204L, New Balance 2000, New Balance 1000, and New Balance 990v6. Here is everything available to cop right now.
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New Balance 2010
Price: $160
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The New Balance 2010 sneaker combines retro runner aesthetics with a segmented ABZORB midsole and ABZORB SBS pods at the heel and forefoot. This pair features a mesh upper with premium suede and durable synthetic overlays in muted blue and grey tones.
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New Balance 204L
Price: $110
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The New Balance 204L features a low-profile silhouette inspired by 1970s running shoes with technical updates. It is built with a mesh base and suede overlays, accented with arced lines across the saddle and a distinctive outsole tread pattern.
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New Balance 2000
Price: $170
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The New Balance 2000 brings futuristic energy inspired by 2000s running silhouettes. It features a breathable mesh upper with printed synthetic overlays and a chunky full-length visible ABZORB sole unit with ABZORB SBS pods.
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New Balance 1000
Price: $160
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The New Balance 1000 reissues a turn-of-the-millennium classic from 1999. It features an inverted design with mesh underlays emerging from prominent synthetic overlay panels, complete with a segmented sole unit, ABZORB cushioning, and Stability Web midfoot shank.
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New Balance 990v6
Price: $200
How to Buy: Shop New Balance on Complex
The New Balance 990v6 embraces the original running mandate with performance updates, dispensing with the standard midfoot saddle for a streamlined look. Built with a pig suede and mesh upper, it features responsive FuelCell midsole cushioning and ENCAP support.