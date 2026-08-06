Travis Scott and Nike will continue to extend their collaborative catalog with another Air Force 1 project arriving this fall.

News of the “Ice Blue” Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low was first shared by @Kicksfinder on X. The upcoming collab (style code: JF7727-400) is expected to be identical to the unreleased pair worn by Travis at the TOMA El Juego ATL soccer event back in April. The sneaker features a premium ostrich-inspired leather upper that’s dressed entirely in a baby blue hue. Breaking up the look is a white midsole and a baby blue outsole.

According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on X, the “Ice Blue” Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low will release through the brand’s pre-order format later this year. Check back soon for official updates in the months ahead.