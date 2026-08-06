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Travis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Here's what to know about the 'Ice Blue' Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1.

Travis Scott 'Ice Blue' Nike Air Force 1 Low
Travis Scott wearing his 'Ice Blue' Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. Via @wire_atl

Travis Scott and Nike will continue to extend their collaborative catalog with another Air Force 1 project arriving this fall.

News of the “Ice Blue” Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low was first shared by @Kicksfinder on X. The upcoming collab (style code: JF7727-400) is expected to be identical to the unreleased pair worn by Travis at the TOMA El Juego ATL soccer event back in April. The sneaker features a premium ostrich-inspired leather upper that’s dressed entirely in a baby blue hue. Breaking up the look is a white midsole and a baby blue outsole.

According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on X, the “Ice Blue” Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low will release through the brand’s pre-order format later this year. Check back soon for official updates in the months ahead.

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