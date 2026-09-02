The Best 00pium Merch, Music & Collabs Available on Complex

Playboi Carti founded 00pium in 2019, and six years later it's hard to argue against it being one of the most important collectives working in hip-hop right now. What started as Carti and Ken Carson has grown into a full roster—Destroy Lonely signed in 2021, Homixide Gang in 2022—and each artist arrived with a distinct sound while still locking into the same dark, maximalist aesthetic that's made Opium instantly recognizable, on record and off. The merch is part of that same package, coming out of that same world. What's available on Complex right now covers the full roster and the full range: jerseys, hoodies, zip-ups, windbreakers, vinyl pressings.
With Carti and the whole 00pium crew taking over ComplexCon this year, we decided to do a deep dive into the current collection. Here's a closer look.
Shop the 00pium Collection on Complex
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Atlanta Hawks 1996 Swingman Jersey
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Atlanta Hawks 1996 Swingman Jersey on Complex
Mitchell & Ness went back to 1996 for this one, pulling the Atlanta Hawks swingman template out of the archive and rebuilding it around Carti. The lightweight polyester and sublimated hawk-body graphic are straight throwback, but the details are all Opium: the front twill "00" stays intact, the player name on the back gets swapped for "YVL," and a 00pium logo is screen-printed at the lower hem.
Ken Carson Xperiment Processor Zip-Up
Price: $125
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Ken Carson Xperiment Processor Zip-Up on Complex
This zip-up is the merch companion to Ken Carson's Xperiment album, built from heavyweight 14oz fleece in a relaxed fit and covered in screenprinted graphics pulled from the record's visual world. At that weight it's less of a summer layering piece and more suited to fall and winter rotation — a full-zip hoodie with a kangaroo pocket, in black.
Playboi Carti ‘Whole Lotta Red’ Black 2LP Vinyl
Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Playboi Carti ‘Whole Lotta Red’ Black 2LP Vinyl on Complex
Initially met with internet chaos on Christmas 2020, Whole Lotta Red laid the high-energy, dark-synth blueprint for everything the 00pium roster does today. Executive produced by Ye, this 2LP black vinyl edition captures the full 24-track album across four sides, housed in original gatefold artwork featuring cuts like "Rockstar Made" and "Stop Breathing."
Destroy Lonely BBY$ White Motocross Jersey
Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Destroy Lonely BBY$ White Motocross Jersey on Complex
Destroy Lonely's take on motocross gear: "BA" across the front, "BBY$$$" across the back, and a star design running down the sides. BBY$ comes from BABY MONEY, a Lone alias and song title from the Love Lasts Forever era in 2024 that has appeared all over merch and tour gear. This jersey is part of that same wave, and it comes in both white and black.
Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC 00 Pullover Hoodie
Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC 00 Pullover Hoodie on Complex
I AM MUSIC dropped in March 2025, Carti's first album in five years, following one of the longest, most anticipated rollouts in recent rap history. This hoodie is a core part of the merch collection—a blacked-out heavyweight fleece with "Music" typography across the chest, a small line of logos printed next to it, a "PBC" swoosh across the back, and "00" embroidered at the hem. No extra explanation needed—just Music.
Destroy Lonely ‘LOVE LASTS FOREVER’ Exclusive Metallic Platinum Vinyl
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Destroy Lonely ‘LOVE LASTS FOREVER’ Exclusive Metallic Platinum Vinyl on Complex
Love Lasts Forever, Destroy Lonely's second studio album for Opium and Interscope, gets a proper collector's pressing here—deluxe 2-LP, metallic platinum vinyl, alternative artwork, all 22 tracks including Lil Uzi Vert on "Love Hurts" and Ken Carson on "Thrill." Every copy presses slightly differently on metallic vinyl, so no two look quite the same—a small detail, but one that makes each pressing feel like a one-of-one object rather than a mass reprint.
WWE x Ken Carson Varsity Jacket
Price: $215
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> WWE x Ken Carson Varsity Jacket on Complex
Ken Carson is a lifelong wrestling obsessive, and this jacket is an expression of that passion—a black wool-and-leather varsity with chenille patches on the chest, carrying subtle branding tied to both WWE and his Xperiment album. The sleeves are leather, the fit runs oversized and relaxed, and the construction has real weight to it—wool and leather instead of a printed nylon shell.
Ken Carson More Chaos 2x LP White Vinyl
Price: $37
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Ken Carson More Chaos 2x LP White Vinyl on Complex
More Chaos gave Ken Carson his first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2025, built on the same rage-trap sound he sharpened on A Great Chaos. Nick Spiders photographed the covers for both albums using the same camera, producing a stark white image here that contrasts with Carson's bloodied shirt. This 2x LP pressing puts it all on white vinyl across two records.
Destroy Lonely Logo Mania Hoodie
Price: $120
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> Destroy Lonely Logo Mania Hoodie on Complex
The front of this hoodie reads like a wall of Destroy Lonely's own iconography stacked on top of each other—a "Parental Advisory" logo, "Top Floor Boss" in gothic lettering, and the mantra "PAIN PASSION AUDIO" worked in below. The back features four identical star-and-barbed-wire emblems, each centered on a stylized "00," running straight down the spine. This is a version of "logo mania" that only Lone could do.
"Homixide Gang" Anniversary Vinyl - White Jacket
Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> "Homixide Gang" Anniversary Vinyl - White Jacket on Complex
Homixide Gang's debut studio album, Homixide Lifestyle, dropped in November 2022, introducing their masked, rage-rap chaos to a wider audience. The duo marked the album’s three-year anniversary with this special pressing: the standard black vinyl housed in a limited white jacket that flips the look of the original release. It's an essential addition to any 00pium vinyl collection.
HXG HL2 Windbreaker
Price: $75
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> HXG HL2 Windbreaker on Complex
Homixide Gang's Homixide Lifestyle 2, the sequel to the group’s 2022 debut, arrived in August 2025. This windbreaker carries the album’s graphics across the front and back in red. And unlike a lot of merch windbreakers that exist purely for the graphic, this one's actually built for the elements: a 100% nylon shell with an interior PU waterproof coating.
HXG HL2 Flames Hoodie
Price: $120
How To Buy: Shop 00pium —> HXG HL2 Flames Hoodie on Complex
More official merch for Homixide Gang's Homixide Lifestyle 2, this hoodie is an ad for the "National Homixide Assistance Hotline," with the parody phone number printed in bold red letters: "1-800-555-OPIUM." The back carries a skull-and-crossbones, with flames running down both sleeves.