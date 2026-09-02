The Best 00pium Merch, Music & Collabs Available on Complex

Playboi Carti founded 00pium in 2019, and six years later it's hard to argue against it being one of the most important collectives working in hip-hop right now. What started as Carti and Ken Carson has grown into a full roster—Destroy Lonely signed in 2021, Homixide Gang in 2022—and each artist arrived with a distinct sound while still locking into the same dark, maximalist aesthetic that's made Opium instantly recognizable, on record and off. The merch is part of that same package, coming out of that same world. What's available on Complex right now covers the full roster and the full range: jerseys, hoodies, zip-ups, windbreakers, vinyl pressings.

With Carti and the whole 00pium crew taking over ComplexCon this year, we decided to do a deep dive into the current collection. Here's a closer look.