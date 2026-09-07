Music

Master P Once Again Says Lil Wayne Should Have Performed at Super Bowl LIX: ‘It’ll Come Back'

Master P thinks the opportunity will "come back" for New Orleans music legends.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Master P speaks during the BET Awards 2026 Media House at Hudson Loft on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - JULY 24: Lil Wayne performs during his Tha Carter VI Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 24, 2026 in Clarkston, Michigan.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET/Scott Legato/Getty Images

Master P think the NFL missed the opportunity to book Lil Wayne as halftime performer for the Super Bowl LIX.

The No Limit Records founder was asked about Weezy being passed over for Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 set during the September 4 episode of Cam Newton’s Funky Fridays podcast. Around the 1:29:00 mark of the video below, Master P said that “Lil Wayne should’ve been there for that time,” but that he’s given the five-time Grammy winner his flowers on the New Orleans Walk of Fame.

“Like you said earlier, we don't own the Super Bowl. We ain't got no say-so in there,” the music and business mogul continued.

“We all successful so we not worried about it, bro,” he said. “If you can't see that that Lil Wayne from New Orleans, that's on you. We good with it. The Super Bowl ain't paying anyway.”

Since the Super Bowl doesn’t pay performers, Master P argued that “if it don’t don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.” Elsewhere, the rapper said the NFL “missed the moment.”

“It'll come back. We on God's time,” he explained. “Maybe when one of us get a chance to go, ‘Hey, man, we could we can do it how we want to do it.’”

Lil Wayne openly resented not being selected for the headlining set, as did some of his New Orleans rap peers like Birdman, Juvenile and Boosie. In a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne said if offered the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, he’d decline, saying that the league “stole that feeling” from him. Earlier this year, the rapper held a virtual halftime performance in online video game Clash Royale.

Master P previously suggested that Wayne should have joined Kendrick Lamar for the Halftime Show.

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