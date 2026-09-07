Master P Once Again Says Lil Wayne Should Have Performed at Super Bowl LIX: ‘It’ll Come Back'

Master P think the NFL missed the opportunity to book Lil Wayne as halftime performer for the Super Bowl LIX. The No Limit Records founder was asked about Weezy being passed over for Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 set during the September 4 episode of Cam Newton’s Funky Fridays podcast. Around the 1:29:00 mark of the video below, Master P said that “Lil Wayne should’ve been there for that time,” but that he’s given the five-time Grammy winner his flowers on the New Orleans Walk of Fame. “Like you said earlier, we don't own the Super Bowl. We ain't got no say-so in there,” the music and business mogul continued.

“We all successful so we not worried about it, bro,” he said. “If you can't see that that Lil Wayne from New Orleans, that's on you. We good with it. The Super Bowl ain't paying anyway.”

Since the Super Bowl doesn’t pay performers, Master P argued that “if it don’t don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.” Elsewhere, the rapper said the NFL “missed the moment.”