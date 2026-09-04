One of 2026’s most anticipated theatrical releases is Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil, which hits theaters on September 18. For months, any new information on the film has set the timeline ablaze, largely because Cregger’s film is the eighth film—and second reboot—in the Resident Evil franchise; the diehards want something that feels like the games. Cregger, who’s moved from strength (2022’s Barbarian) to strength (2025’s Oscar-winning Weapons) over the last five years, may not be giving (some) Resident Evil fans the shot-for-shot remake of their favorite game, but after catching roughly thirty minutes of footage from the upcoming film, we can confirm that he’s nailing exactly what he’s going for, in more ways than one. If you’ve seen the trailer for Resident Evil, you’re familiar with most of what was shown during the press event. Austin Abrams—who played James in Cregger’s Weapons—is playing Bryan, a medical courier who takes a job to deliver…something to Raccoon City. As you may know, the film runs parallel to the Raccoon City outbreak in Resident Evil 2, and the hospital is buzzing with action. In that environment, Abrams thrives, and because Cregger doesn’t shy away from mixing in healthy doses of comedy into his horror, viewers are gifted quick scenarios for Abrams’ kind of wit.

During a conversation with Cregger and Abrams, Complex asked Cregger about casting Abrams in the film specifically. Seeing as Cregger’s last project was Weapons, and Abrams was such an important part of the comic relief of that film, was he always Cregger’s Bryan? “I'd written Resident Evil before we did Weapons, but it was not anywhere near time to cast it,” Cregger explains, with Abrams at his side. “We shot Weapons, and then right after we wrapped on Weapons, while we were in the edit, Resident Evil became a real thing. And I just had this amazing time with him,” Cregger says, referring to Abrams. “It was just a no-brainer. It was just like, ‘obviously, this is the dude.’ And so we were still putting [Weapons] together in post when I locked him in. It was not a decision. There was not another actor that I was considering. We had such a good time on Weapons, and I just knew he was perfect for it.” Abrams admits that while he is a big gamer, he never played the Resident Evil games because he said, “I would try to play them and then just get too freaked out.” But like Cregger, when offered the role in Resident Evil, the decision was obvious for Abrams. “I loved Zach, and I was just like, ‘anything that he wants to do and he's passionate about, I'm down.’ Because then that gets me passionate about it.”