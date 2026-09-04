You’re probably wondering who this random dude is that’s ranking the 25 best BAPE items. Back when this list was originally published in 2017, Bux’s 3Peat LA was synonymous with BAPE and a pioneer in the resale game. Its showroom in Downtown LA became the go-to destination for anyone in search of rare BAPE pieces. This was about a year before Bux stepped away from 3Peat to launch and oversee the Streetwear category at StockX.

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Originally, Bux shied away from ranking it. It was hard enough to come up with 25 “best” items from the many thousands of remarkable products that had come from BAPE since 1993. Any one person’s “best items” list is going to be subjective. Nine years later, Bux revisited his list and set the record straight with a top 25 ranking. His ranking was based on a few factors. What was the impact that the item had on the culture at large? What was the impact it had on the success of the brand itself? How cool, innovative, or groundbreaking was the item or collaboration?

These 25 items came from the NIGO era of BAPE, which was undisputedly the brand's golden era. When Bux initially made his list in 2017, I.T Group had only owned BAPE for a handful of years and the future outlook wasn’t so clear. However, he does acknowledge that the post-NIGO era of the brand has kept the foundation strong and that I.T Group has built the brand into a financially successful business without compromising on quality, retail experience, or its original identity. With that being said, what NIGO did with BAPE will forever be the Northstar for many streetwear brands. Salute the General.

Check out Scotty Bux’s picks for the top 25 BAPE items of all time and his thoughts on each, below.