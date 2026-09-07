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The Best Timberland Boots and Shoes Available on Complex

There’s a lot more to Timberland than the classic 6-inch boot. These are the best pairs to shop right now.

A lineup of shoes: brown hiking boots, gray sneakers, and brown loafers, all branded Timberland.
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Timberland boots were built for the job site, but they’ve long since become staples of hip-hop and streetwear. And while the classic 6-inch boot is still the shoe most people associate with the brand, Timberland has a lot more to offer right now. From the Euro Hiker and rugged pull-on boots to loafers and boat shoes, these five pairs show just how far the brand’s footwear lineup stretches.

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Timberland Euro Hiker - Brown

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Timberland —> Timberland Euro Hiker - Brown on Complex

Timberland introduced the Euro Hiker in 1988 as a lightweight leather option for day hikes, and the model's broad toe and low-profile midsole still separate it from the brand's heavier work boots. On this edition, brown nubuck frames dark olive-green mesh at the quarters and padded collar, giving the shoe its familiar "Beef & Broccoli" palette. Two-tone hiking laces, metal D-ring hardware, and a thick black rubber rand sharpen the contrast while the lug outsole keeps the stance trail-ready.

Timberland Heritage 6 Inch Lace Up Boot - Grey

Price: $220
How To Buy: Shop Timberland —> Timberland Heritage 6 Inch Lace Up Boot - Grey on Complex

Grey leather brings a different feel to the classic 6-inch boot without messing with the shape that made it a Timberland standard. The tonal upper pairs matching laces and a padded collar with silver-toned hardware and a small dark tree logo near the heel, while a reddish-brown lug sole provides the strongest contrast. Waterproof seam-sealed construction, 400-gram PrimaLoft insulation, and an anti-fatigue footbed preserve the cold-weather function beneath the restrained finish.

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Timberland Authentic Loafer Shoe Burgundy

Price: $120
How To Buy: Shop Timberland —> Timberland Authentic Loafer Shoe Burgundy on Complex

The Authentic Loafer compresses Timberland's rugged-casual design language into a lower, dressier shape. Glossy burgundy leather, handsewn moc-toe stitching, and a compact tassel give the slip-on its polished side, while a thin tan strip draws a clean border around the upper. A gum-brown rubber lug sole grounds those traditional details in the brand's workwear vocabulary.

Timberland LE Authentic Flip Tongue 3 Eye Lug Boat Shoe - Green

Price: $190
How To Buy: Shop Timberland —> Timberland LE Authentic Flip Tongue 3 Eye Lug Boat Shoe - Green on Complex

Timberland introduced the 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat Shoe in 1978, and this version pushes that archival low-top toward athletic footwear with a fold-over tongue inspired by cleats. The oversized burgundy tongue sits above a matching moc-toe panel, set against dark forest-green leather quarters and metal eyelets. A 360-degree rawhide lacing system wraps the collar, while the gum-brown Vibram lug outsole completes the three-color design.

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Timberland Heritage Mid Pull On Boot Black

Price: $220
How To Buy: Shop Timberland —> Timberland Heritage Mid Pull On Boot Black on Complex

The Heritage Mid Pull-On takes the shape of a utility boot and turns it into an everyday leather slip-on. A mid-height shaft, rounded toe, and heavy black lug sole give it the substantial feel and traction of a work boot, while pull tabs at the front and back replace the laces. It’s perfect for everyday wear when you want a boot that is quick to get on and off.

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