The Best Timberland Boots and Shoes Available on Complex

Timberland boots were built for the job site, but they’ve long since become staples of hip-hop and streetwear. And while the classic 6-inch boot is still the shoe most people associate with the brand, Timberland has a lot more to offer right now. From the Euro Hiker and rugged pull-on boots to loafers and boat shoes, these five pairs show just how far the brand’s footwear lineup stretches.

Shop Timberland on Complex