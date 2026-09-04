Ranking Every NFC West Quarterback From Worst to Best

The NFC West is the only division in football with three starting quarterbacks who’ve started a Super Bowl: Sam Darnold pilots the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks; 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021; and Brock Purdy came up just short in 2023, losing in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Not surprisingly, all three quarterbacks are among the 20 Best NFL QB’s Right Now.
Jacoby Brissett, one of the best backup quarterbacks of the last decade, rounds out the foursome of NFC West starters, although he might not be the Week 18 starter if the Cardinals falter early and new head coach Mike LaFleur wants to take a look at rookie Carson Beck.
This is Every NFC West Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.
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Jacoby Brissett
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 33
2025 Stats: 315-485 64.9 CMP% 3,366 YDS 23 TD 8 INT 94.1 RTG
The veteran backup has started games for five different franchises during his 11-year career. Now, for the first time since 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, he’s the Week 1 starter and designated QB1. Statistically, Brissett had his best season in 2025, establishing career highs in completions, attempts, yards, and touchdown passes after taking over for an injured Kyler Murray in Week 5. But the Cardinals lost 11 of Brissett’s 12 starts and appeared to be a prime candidate to draft a QB in the first round. Instead, they picked Carson Beck in the third round and decided to roll with Brissett to start the season.—Thomas Golianopoulos
Brock Purdy
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age: 26
2025 Stats: 197-284 69.4 CMP% 2,167 YDS 20 TD 10 INT 100.5 RTG
Brock Purdy’s 2025 season was a frustrating tale of what could have been for the 49ers’ consistently reliable signal-caller. Limited to just nine games due to nagging shoulder and toe injuries, the former "Mr. Irrelevant" still managed to post a 100.5 passer rating and a blistering 69.4 completion percentage when healthy. Critics can (and likely will) continue to push the narrative that Purdy is a product of Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system, but the tape tells a different story. Purdy processes information at lightning speed, operates with anticipation that can rival any NFL quarterback, and has consistently displayed impressive accuracy throughout his career. If he can just stay on the field, the 49ers remain legitimate Super Bowl threats.—Jeff Smith
Sam Darnold
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 29
2025 Stats: 323-477 67.7 CMP% 4048 YDS 25 TD 14 INT 99.1 RTG
Sammy D went from seeing ghosts with the New York Jets to lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot happened in between. Darnold made stops in Carollina, San Francisco, and, finally, Minnesota, where he revitalized his career in 2024 before leaving in free agency. Darnold was the same guy in Seattle: a hyper-athletic big armed QB, who sometimes needs to dial down the recklessness a bit. But he also proved to be a deft play-action passer and big-time playoff performer. —TG
Matthew Stafford
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age: 38
2025 Stats: 388-597 65.0 CMP% 4,707 YDS 46 TD 8 INT 109.2 RTG
The Rams reloaded prior to last season, adding Davante Adams to an already talented receiver room and remaking their offensive line. Still, no one saw that coming. In Year 17 Stafford resembled 2004 Manning or 07 Brady in terms of production and he captured his first MVP, quieting those retirement rumors that shadowed him the previous offseason. Stafford was excellent in the playoffs, yet the Rams’ season ended in the NFC Championship Game because the defense couldn’t stop the Seahawks offense. In response, the Rams went all in, trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. It’s Super Bowl or bust in Inglewood. —TG