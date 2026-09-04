Ranking Every NFC West Quarterback From Worst to Best

The NFC West is the only division in football with three starting quarterbacks who’ve started a Super Bowl: Sam Darnold pilots the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks; 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021; and Brock Purdy came up just short in 2023, losing in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, all three quarterbacks are among the 20 Best NFL QB’s Right Now.

Jacoby Brissett, one of the best backup quarterbacks of the last decade, rounds out the foursome of NFC West starters, although he might not be the Week 18 starter if the Cardinals falter early and new head coach Mike LaFleur wants to take a look at rookie Carson Beck.

This is Every NFC West Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.

