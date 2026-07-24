Yasiin Bey

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Two people are shown side by side. Left: singer Laila wearing a cap and fur-lined jacket speaking into a microphone. Right: Mos Def with glasses and a beard in a suit.
Music

Mos Def's Daughter Laila Says Her Father Warned Her to 'Stay Away From the Industry'

The rising singer revealed her dad's blunt advice and why she didn't take it.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and Yasiin Bey.
Music

Kendrick Lamar and Yasiin Bey All Smiles as They Link Up in Barcelona

Besides being elite MCs, both K Dot and Yasiin have voiced their disliking for Drake and his music.

Will Lavin360 days ago
Yasiin Bey and the Alchemist
Music

Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist Form New Group, Announce Joint Album

The duo will premiere music from the project, entitled 'Forensics,' at an event in Paris.

Trey Alston575 days ago
Yasiin Bey on stage holding a microphone, wearing a white shirt and glasses, with motion blur in the background.
Music

Yasiin Bey Set to Debut First New Solo Material in 5 Years

The livestream performance, titled ‘Money Christmas,’ will feature a collection of new material from Yasiin Bey.

Trace William Cowen592 days ago
Laila! is pictured in album cover photo
Music

Laila! Builds on Viral Success With Debut Album 'Gap Year!'

The title of the 18-year-old artist's inaugural album is taken straight from real-life experience.

Trace William Cowen687 days ago
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Screenshot of Laila music video
Music

Laila! Releases Bossed Up "Not My Problem" Video

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old singer confirmed that her dad is, indeed, Yasiin Bey.

tara mahadevan708 days ago
Music

Laila! Confirms Yasiin Bey Is Her Dad: 'The Rumors Are True'

The 18-year-old artist will drop her first full-length project in September.

Jose Martinez723 days ago
Yasiin Bey sits in a recording studio, wearing a black cap and glasses, with a portrait of a person in the background. Musical equipment is visible around him
Music

Yasiin Bey Freestyles Over “Like That” Beat and Talks 'Petty Big 3'

The rapper formerly known as Mos Def walked back his comments about Drake earlier this year after saying his "music is compatible with shopping."

Alex Ocho794 days ago
Music

Yasiin Bey Addresses 'Very Talented' Drake in New Video: 'I Don't Hate Anyone'

Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) shared a nearly 25-minute video to his Instagram directed toward Drake on Monday.

Alex Ocho908 days ago
Music

Common Says Drake 'Comes From Hip-Hop' Following Yasiin Bey's 'Shopping' Music Comments

Common also called Drizzy an "incredible songwriter and artist."

tara mahadevan912 days ago
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Pop Culture

Drake Impersonates Self-Care Routine TikToker

The Toronto rapper took a page out of the playbook of influencer Drew Walls, who has gone viral on TikTok for posting videos of his self-care routine.

Brad Callas917 days ago
Drake smiling in a casual outfit at a sports event; Mos Def in a colorful suit and hat, attending an outdoor event.
Music

Drake Comments 'Bohemian Bucket' Under Post About Yasiin Bey

Drake's comment come in the wake of Bey's "pop" criticisms of the Toronto star last week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams919 days ago
Music

Drake Responds to Yasiin Bey's 'Pop' Criticism: 'What Umi Say Again? King Don't Change Up Now'

A clip of the 'Black on Both Sides' artist saying Drizzy makes music that's "compatible with shopping" has sparked debate.

tara mahadevan921 days ago
Music

NLE Choppa Defends Drake After Yasiin Bey’s Comments: ‘They Hate on This Man So Much'

Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) likened Drake's music to a Target shopping trip "with edge" in a podcast published last week.

Alex Ocho922 days ago
Music

Drake Fans Push Back Against Yasiin Bey’s ‘Pop’ Label by Sharing Rapper’s Best Tracks

Bey claimed Drizzy was "pop" and that his music was "compatible with shopping."

Mark Elibert923 days ago
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Music

Yasiin Bey Says ‘Drake Is Pop to Me,’ Calls His Music ‘Compatible With Shopping’

Bey's comments on 'The Cutting Room Floor' might be Drake's karma for referring to critics of his poetry book as "the Mos Def fan club."

Jaelani Turner-Williams924 days ago
Music

Yasiin Bey to Perform MF Doom Covers at Paris Show

Following Doom's death in 2020, Yasiin released a cover of Madvillain's song "All Caps."

tara mahadevan946 days ago
Midnight Miracle trailer screenshot is pictured
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Season 2

The Luminary-backed podcast series has received acclaim since its initial launch. The latest episode, available now, marks the kickoff of a new season.

Trace William Cowen1313 days ago

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