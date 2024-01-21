Drake Impersonates Self-Care Routine TikToker

Days after Yasiin Bey compared his catalog to music you'd hear at Target, Drake has issued a subtle response to the legendary backpack rapper.

Earlier this week, Yasiin Bey, formerly Mos Def, made headlines by calling Drake a pop artist, claiming the Toronto rapper's music is compatible with shopping at places like Target.

Over the weekend, Drizzy, who has already responded to the critcism, appears to be clapping back again by impersonating an influencer known for posting his Target runs on social media.

“Drew Walls, you tweaking my boi…got me on my bullshit,” Drake captioned a post in which he co-signed influencer Drew Walls via clips of the 6 God showcasing his bartending skills alongside his self-care routine.

In a subsequent video, Drake is seen in a reflective state while looking at his fireplace.