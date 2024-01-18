Drake Comments 'Bohemian Bucket' Under Post About Yasiin Bey

Drake has doubled down on the shade towards Yasiin Bey.
DJ Akademiks spotted the 6 God commenting under an Instagram poll regarding Drizzy and Bey's feud. The video in the original post showed artist and podcaster Friday Ricky Dred claiming (among other things) that he met Bey at a Toronto music festival in 2005, just days before the rapper married his second wife Alana Wyatt in the country.
"Story time Why #drake & Toronto Mans who know don’t rate #mosdef like that!!! #toronto #storytime … Did you know this story??? #commentgangstrong" Dred captioned the post, claiming that some Toronto residents looked at Bey "different" for moving like a "waste yute."
Instead of responding to anything Dred said in the video, Drake simply commented "Bohemian Bucket." Drake's comment arrived just days after the 50-year-old artist dismissed his music as "pop" and "compatible with shopping.
Bey's remarks were given on the podcast The Cutting Room Floor earlier this week, where host Omondi questioned the rapper about whether he considered Drake to be hip-hop. "Drake is pop to me," he replied. "In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song... It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping."
He added, "Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."
The tension ignited a social media feud between Drake and Bey's respective fanbases, with some agreeing with the latter while others defended Champagne Papi's esteem in hip-hop.
Drake ultimately spoke up for himself in his Instagram Stories earlier this week, when he shared a video of Method Man describing hip-hop. "What Umi say again? Lemme shine my light king, don’t change up now," wrote the Canadian star on the post, referencing Bey's 1999 single "Umi Says."