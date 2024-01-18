Drake Comments 'Bohemian Bucket' Under Post About Yasiin Bey

Drake has doubled down on the shade towards Yasiin Bey.

DJ Akademiks spotted the 6 God commenting under an Instagram poll regarding Drizzy and Bey's feud. The video in the original post showed artist and podcaster Friday Ricky Dred claiming (among other things) that he met Bey at a Toronto music festival in 2005, just days before the rapper married his second wife Alana Wyatt in the country.

"Story time Why #drake & Toronto Mans who know don’t rate #mosdef like that!!! #toronto #storytime … Did you know this story??? #commentgangstrong" Dred captioned the post, claiming that some Toronto residents looked at Bey "different" for moving like a "waste yute."