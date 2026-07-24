Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame with his 2010 hit single "Black and Yellow." He was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz on September 8, 1987, in Minot, North Dakota. His music is characterized by melodic hooks, a laid-back flow, and frequent references to cannabis culture, which have become central to his artistic identity. As the founder of Taylor Gang Records and a longtime Atlantic Records artist, Wiz has played a key role in shaping modern hip-hop’s blend of lifestyle and sound. His relevance traces back to his ability to bridge mainstream rap with cannabis advocacy, creating a distinct space that resonates with fans beyond music. Wiz Khalifa’s collaborations with artists across genres and his consistent mixtape releases showcase his versatility, while his public persona and entrepreneurial ventures in cannabis products reinforce his unique cultural positioning within hip-hop.

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Two people sitting on porch steps, MGK wearing red pants and a cap, and Wiz Khalifa in black and white pants, both smiling.
Music

MGK Raps About His ‘New B*tch’ on ‘Blog Era Boyz’ Mixtape With Wiz Khalifa

The track is taken from Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa's new collaborative mixtape, 'Blog Era Boyz.'

Joe Price65 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with a pink beanie and dreadlocks, mgk shirtless with spiky hair and tattoos, wearing camo pants.
Music

mgk and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Tattoos in “everything tatted” Video Ahead of Collaborative Mixtape

The duo are set to drop their collaborative mixtape, ‘blog era boyz,’ on Friday.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Wiz Khalifa wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a graphic t-shirt holds a microphone on stage, gesturing with one hand.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed on Wanted Persons List by Romanian Authorities

Wiz has not publicly commented on this development, which stems from a 2024 festival performance during which Wiz is accused of smoking weed.

Trace William Cowen67 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa side by side; Kelly in black, Khalifa in plaid, both wearing necklaces.
Music

MGK and Wiz Khalifa Reunite for ‘Girl Next Door’ and Tease Blog Era Comeback

The longtime collaborators reunited for their first joint single in more than a decade.

Mark Elibert74 days ago
Wiz Khalifa in sunglasses, Lil Dicky in a Philadelphia jersey, and Benny Blanco in a black suit, all posing at different events.
Music

Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco, and Wiz Khalifa Debate Wild Masturbation Technique

Lil Dicky’s NSFW confession on a no-hands orgasm sparks confusion as Benny Blanco and Wiz Khalifa weigh in on what’s really normal.

Mark Elibert95 days ago
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Wiz Khalifa and Ye
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reflects on 2016 'KK' Twitter Beef with Kanye West

Khalifa slammed Ye when he thought the Chicago rapper was biting from Max B.

tara mahadevan96 days ago
Wiz Khalifa
Pop Culture

Wiz Khalifa Rips 'Scream 7' Movie for Using AI: 'That Sh*t Was Trash'

'Scream 7' had a massive debut at the box office, reportedly grossing $64.1 million.

tara mahadevan138 days ago
Wiz Khalifa.
Music

Wiz Khalifa's Romanian Drug Possession Appeal Denied

The rapper allegedly smoked cannabis onstage during a 2024 festival in the European country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams147 days ago
Wiz Khalifa on stage wearing glasses, a cap, and a necklace, with tattoos visible on his neck.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Defends Giving Son Birthday Punches After Online Backlash, Calls It a ‘Ritual’

The rapper said the light punches were a harmless ritual after fans criticized the video.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with braids and a white sleeveless hoodie punches son Bash, who wears a black hoodie and colorful socks.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Gives Son ‘Bash’ 13 Punches for 13th Birthday: ‘Still Doin Birthday Licks in This House'

The 38-year-old rapper instructed his newly teenage son to "take it like a G" and breathe out after each hit.

Alex Ocho154 days ago
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Wiz Khalifa
Music

Wiz Khalifa Announces His Father Has Died

"He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time."

Trey Alston162 days ago
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 22: Wiz Khalifa performs on stage at Loud Park on November 22, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Discovers Enslaved Ancestor, Thinks They'd Be 'Proud' of Him

The rapper made the discovery on the PBS program ‘Finding Your Roots.’

Jaelani Turner-Williams188 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with sunglasses, tattoos, and a nose ring smiles, wearing a black jacket. Red background with a blurred jersey.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Facing Prison Time in Romania, Reportedly Working to Appeal Drug Sentence

Wiz hasn't publicly commented on the sentence as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen220 days ago
Wiz Khalifa.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reveals Why He Won't Cut His Hair Off: 'Y’all Can’t Do This'

His comments comes after a number of celebrities, including Kai Cenat and DDG, recently cut their dreads off.

Trey Alston288 days ago
Sexyy Red and Sydney Sweeney
Music

Sexyy Red Twerked With Sydney Sweeney at Star-Studded Birthday Party

Wiz Khalifa, Jeff Bezos, and more were at the space-themed event.

Trey Alston298 days ago
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JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Friday, June 13 included David Spade ("David Spade: Dandelion"), Wiz Khalifa ("Kush + Orange Juice 2"), and musical guest Wiz Khalifa.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Confirms That He Smokes 30 Joints a Day: 'It's Always There'

Wiz called it a "mental exercise" to fit smoking into his lifestyle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams405 days ago

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