NLE Choppa Defends Drake After Yasiin Bey’s Comments: ‘They Hate on This Man So Much'

It didn’t take long for Drizzy’s most dedicated fans to jump to his defense online, with many of them sharing the Canadian’s rappers most hip-hop aligned singles.

As reported by Complex’s Mark Elibert, others provided written explanations in defense of the 6 God, including, “Drake is hiphop only reason people put him in question is because he's Canadian. Cause if he was from the Bronx they'd easily put him above everyone.”

Now, NLE Choppa is the latest voice joining the choir of Drake supporters. The 21-year-old rapper caught wind of Bey’s comments when DJ Akademiks shared a snippet of the podcast to his Instagram account.