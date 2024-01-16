NLE Choppa Defends Drake After Yasiin Bey’s Comments: ‘They Hate on This Man So Much'

NLE Choppa isn’t a fan of recent comments made by Yasiin Bey about Drake.
Last week, the artist formerly known as Mos Def appeared on an episode of the podcast, The Cutting Room Floor. During the conversation with host Recho Omondi, Bey was asked if he thinks the For All the Dogs rapper is hip-hop.
“Drake is pop to me,” said the 50-year-old after a moment of hesitation. "In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song... It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping… Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."
It didn’t take long for Drizzy’s most dedicated fans to jump to his defense online, with many of them sharing the Canadian’s rappers most hip-hop aligned singles.
As reported by Complex’s Mark Elibert, others provided written explanations in defense of the 6 God, including, “Drake is hiphop only reason people put him in question is because he's Canadian. Cause if he was from the Bronx they'd easily put him above everyone.”
Now, NLE Choppa is the latest voice joining the choir of Drake supporters. The 21-year-old rapper caught wind of Bey’s comments when DJ Akademiks shared a snippet of the podcast to his Instagram account.
On Saturday, the Memphis native took the comments section and wrote, “They hate on this man so much it's ridiculous. Dude catalog more than respectable. He like the [kool] aid man different flavors for each day of the month He don't know what he talking about !”
Drizzy has yet to respond to Bey at the time of this writing; and probably for good reason.
The For All the Dogs rapper might be too busy celebrating the fact that his father, Dennis Graham, was finally allowed back into Canada.
“First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada. Thank you to everyone that helped us out,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.