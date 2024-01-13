Yasiin Bey Says ‘Drake Is Pop to Me,’ Calls His Music ‘Compatible With Shopping’

Yasiin Bey clearly isn't a Drake fan.

The rap veteran will appear on an upcoming episode of the YouTube show The Art of Dialogue, and in a trailer, he gives his honest take on the For All the Dogs artist.

When questioned about whether Drake is hip-hop, Bey hesitated before saying that he considers the 6 God to be "pop."

"Drake is pop to me," the one-half of Black Star said. "In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song... It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping."

He added, "Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."