Yasiin Bey Says ‘Drake Is Pop to Me,’ Calls His Music ‘Compatible With Shopping’

Yasiin Bey clearly isn't a Drake fan.
The rap veteran will appear on an upcoming episode of the YouTube show The Art of Dialogue, and in a trailer, he gives his honest take on the For All the Dogs artist.
When questioned about whether Drake is hip-hop, Bey hesitated before saying that he considers the 6 God to be "pop."
"Drake is pop to me," the one-half of Black Star said. "In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song... It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping."
He added, "Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."
Bey went on to call Drake's music "likable" while giving the side-eye before chuckling. "So many products! So many SKUS! Look at all these SKUs!" he sarcastically joked. "I love this mall. Look at this place! I mean, look at this place! They have everything! Everything's here. Oh, this is great. This is the new Drake, you hear it? It's great."
Bey went on to propose that Drake won't be around much longer. "What happens when this thing collapses?" he asked. "What happens when the columns start buckling? Are we not in some early stage of that at this present hour? Are we seeing the collapse of an empire?"
He continued, "Buying and selling, where's the message that I can use? You know, what's in it for your audience apart from banging the pom-poms?"
Drake hasn't sounded off on Bey's comments yet, but he made his feelings clear towards the rapper last year following the release of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything. After established poets like Hanif Abdurraqib and Aris Kian gave Complex their honest critiques about the book, Drake responded in a DM to Complex, asking for an article "where the baddest Instagram girls in the world review my poetry book, not the head of the Mos Def fan club... Thanks."