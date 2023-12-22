Yasiin Bey to Perform MF Doom Covers at Paris Show

Yasiin Bey is gearing up for a special Paris show.
The artist, formerly known as Mos Def, took to Instagram to announce that he will perform MF Doom covers for one night only at the La Cigale Paris on Jan. 18.
The black and white clip, soundtracked by Madvillain’s song “All Caps,” read, “Yasiin Bey always showed admiration to the rhymes of who’s been called Viktor Vaughan, The Villain, King Gheedorah or simply DOOM. He will perform some of his favorite tracks from the Masked One,” the IG caption reads.
Tickets can be purchased on Friday here.
Yasiin has always been a big fan of Doom. In 2009, the Black Star rapper praised Doom for his artistry in a well-known YouTube video: “He rhymes as weird as I feel. When I saw that Madvillain record, I bought it on vinyl, and I didn’t even have a record player. I bought it just to stare at the album. I stared at it and I just kept going, ‘I understand it.’”
“‘Cause, you know, I was a teenager growing up listening to [John Coltrane’s] Love Supreme and [Miles Davis’] Bitches Brew and [Charles Mingus’] The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady, but I was also rhyming.”
MF Doom died in October 2020 at the age of 49. It was later revealed that he died from angioedema, a rare reaction to blood pressure medication he had been prescribed. Following his passing, Yasiin released his cover of “All Caps" in January 2021.