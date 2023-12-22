Yasiin Bey to Perform MF Doom Covers at Paris Show

Yasiin Bey is gearing up for a special Paris show.

The artist, formerly known as Mos Def, took to Instagram to announce that he will perform MF Doom covers for one night only at the La Cigale Paris on Jan. 18.

The black and white clip, soundtracked by Madvillain’s song “All Caps,” read, “Yasiin Bey always showed admiration to the rhymes of who’s been called Viktor Vaughan, The Villain, King Gheedorah or simply DOOM. He will perform some of his favorite tracks from the Masked One,” the IG caption reads.

Tickets can be purchased on Friday here.