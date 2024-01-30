Yasiin Bey wants Drake to know where he’s coming from.

On Monday, the 50-year-old rapper formerly known as Mos Def went on Instagram Live to seemingly extend an olive branch towards Drizzy.

"First of all, I don’t hate anyone," Bey opened his Drake-related remarks in the nearly 25-minute video. "My opinion is mine. It’s legal in all states, as far as I’m aware. It was not an opportunity to try to slander him, or to clown on him. I have reached out to him, I have no responses yet. I’m not keen to talk about people or to them through a screen, I prefer to talk to people directly. But I will say this. The young man is very talented, he’s been able to be very successful with that talent, and I have no issue with his success or anything that he's been able to achieve as a result of his talent."

Bey asserted that he doesn’t harbor any ill will towards the 6 God and disagrees with the “mean-spirited” critiques the 37-year-old has dealt with in the past.

“I do feel that some of the criticism that he’s received in the past has been mean-spirited or unfair. So I don’t want to participate in that,” said Bey. “I’ve never had no issue with you personally, I don’t know you well enough to have any sort of issue with you in that regard. Nonetheless, it’s not sacrilegious to have a critique or opinion of a public figure, particularly one of that magnitude in current, modern culture.”

He went on to say, “Drake, if you would like to speak to me directly, you can at any point. I reached out to Chappelle, asked him to reach out to you. I DMed you. You are a very talented MC. But for me, I require more of myself and others than just talent or charm or charisma—particularly in times of urgent crisis."