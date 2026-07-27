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Jay-Z Announces Additional London, Los Angeles Shows Due to 'Unprecedented' Demand: What to Know

HOV is giving fans more chances to see him live in 2026.

Jay-Z, wearing sunglasses and a cap, flashes a peace sign at an event, with a crowd in the background.
Image via Getty/Buda Mendes

Jay-Z has added more dates to his 2026 agenda, citing “unprecedented fan demand.”

Monday (July 27), HOV and Roc Nation alerted fans to second stadium dates in London and Los Angeles for Sept. 5 and Oct. 24, respectively. The new dates come after the 25-time Grammy winner took over Yankee Stadium for three straight nights, giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate not only the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, but also the sustaining legacy of his catalog at large.

Ticket presales for both dates launch this week. Below, we break down everything you need to know.

Jay-Z adds second London show

London and Los Angeles will now both be two-night affairs. A second date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been added on Sept. 5, with the originally announced show still slated for one day prior.

Jay-Z adds second Los Angeles show

Likewise, fans in LA have been given a second night at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 24. It’s currently unclear whether we can expect HOV to also add a second night in Paris, though that’s certainly not out of the question.

Jay-Z tickets

Starting July 29 at 10 a.m. local time, fans can take part in presales, including one for Citi cardmembers for the new LA date. General on-sale kicks off via Live Nation the following day, July 30, also at 10 a.m. local time.

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