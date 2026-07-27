Jay-Z Announces Additional London, Los Angeles Shows Due to 'Unprecedented' Demand: What to Know

Ticket presales for both dates launch this week. Below, we break down everything you need to know.

Jay-Z adds second London show

London and Los Angeles will now both be two-night affairs. A second date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been added on Sept. 5, with the originally announced show still slated for one day prior.

Jay-Z adds second Los Angeles show

Likewise, fans in LA have been given a second night at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 24. It’s currently unclear whether we can expect HOV to also add a second night in Paris, though that’s certainly not out of the question.

Jay-Z tickets

Starting July 29 at 10 a.m. local time, fans can take part in presales, including one for Citi cardmembers for the new LA date. General on-sale kicks off via Live Nation the following day, July 30, also at 10 a.m. local time.