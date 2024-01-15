Drake Fans Push Back Against Yasiin Bey’s ‘Pop’ Label by Sharing Rapper’s Best Tracks

Drake and Yasiin Bey's fans are sticking up for their respective favorites after the latter said he considered the 6 God a pop artist with music that's compatible with shopping.

Over the weekend. fans took to social media to share their favorite tracks from each artist and compared them amid Bey's comments, which he made during an episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast. According to Bey's statement, Drizzy is "pop," comparing his music to songs that are played in places such as Target or while "shopping with an edge in certain instances."

Those in allegiance to the Toronto megastar took to social media to prove that he is, in fact, a hip-hop artist by sharing some of his most lyrical content. Fans shared tracks such as "Lord Knows" featuring Rick Ross, "Tuscan Leather," his 2018 Fire in the Booth freestyle, and more.

Fand of Bey, on the other hand, shared some of his best verses on tracks such as "Ms. Fat Booty," Westside Gunn's "Peppas," Kanye West's "Two Words," Black Star's "Thieves In The Night," and more.