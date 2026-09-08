Latest Stories
Nipsey Hussle Says Kanye West’s MAGA Hat Selfie Is a Troll
"We so used to just riding with the people that's apart of hip-hop and that represent what we represent...that we had to be vocal like 'we not riding with that, bro,'" Nipsey says.
Fox Sports Films Picks Up Common-Produced ‘They Fight’ Documentary
Athletes Tony Parker, Drew Brees, Derrick Brooks, and Michael Finley also serve as executive producers on the film, which follows Washington, D.C. coach Walt Manigan and his life-changing after-school program.
Stream Future's 'Superfly' Soundtrack Featuring Lil Wayne, Miguel, Young Thug, and More
The film's official soundtrack features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Miguel, Sleepy Brown, Young Thug, H.E.R., Khalid, Young Bans and PartyNextDoor. 'Superfly' hits theaters on June 15.
Here's the Kurt Cobain Song Kanye West and Kid Cudi Sampled on 'Kids See Ghosts'
The final track on 'Kids See Ghosts' samples an unfinished Kurt Cobain song which finally saw the light of day as part of a documentary about the Nirvana frontman's life.
50 Cent Inspired to Make New Music After 'Get The Strap' Goes Viral
"Hip Hop culture we run the world," 50 Cent said in the post's caption. "This made me want to write again. New music on the way." The rapper has not put out a project since his 2015 mixtape, 'The Kanan Tape".
Christina Aguilera Enlists GoldLink for Her Smooth New Track "Like I Do"
GoldLink makes a guest appearance on the latest from pop powerhouse Christina Aguilera. "Like I Do" is the sexy single from her upcoming album, 'Liberation.'
Colin Trevorrow Says Losing ‘Star Wars’ Work Was a ‘Very Acidic Situation’
"The bottom line here is that sometimes creative people can’t find a shared path through the woods," says Trevorrow.
Alice Johnson Thanks President Trump for Granting Her Clemency After Kim Kardashian West Steps in
"When Kim told me that I was being released, I started jumping up and screaming and crying and everyone else was crying," Johnson said of the phone call from Kardashian West.
Kyle and Kehlani Deliver a Lively Performance of "Playinwitme" on 'Kimmel'
Kyle's new album 'Light of Mine' is out now. For his performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' he performed his single "Playinwitme" featuring Kehlani, complete with a makeshift on-stage arcade.
Tyra Banks on Turning Rejection Into Success: 'My Pain Turned Me Into a Boss'
"I didn't understand my power."
Chris Brown Goes Retro in His New Video for "Hope You Do"
The R&B star pays homage to Donell Jones and Michael Jackson with his latest video, "Hope You Do," which is off his latest album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon.'
Brendan Fraser Says HFPA Asked Him to Call Former President’s Groping a ‘Joke’
"I don't get the joke," the actor told GQ.
Trump Grants Clemency to Alice Marie Johnson After Meeting With Kim Kardashian
"So grateful to President Trump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment," Kardashian wrote. "Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."
Mira Sorvino Says She'll Celebrate When Harvey Weinstein Goes to Jail
"I think maybe there will be some celebration when he gets convicted and goes to jail. That’s when we will see the process be complete and justice really being served."
Facebook Catches More Heat Over Data Sharing With Chinese Firm Flagged as National Security Threat
Facebook's agreement with Huawei has been a cause for concern since at least 2012. The company was flagged as a national security threat for its potential connections to the Chinese Communist Party.
Kevin Hart Shares the Story of How He Helped Tiffany Haddish When She Was Homeless
"Tiffany was living out of her car and nobody knew."
Dizzy Wright Drops New Project 'Don’t Tell Me It Can’t Be Done' f/ Logic, Kid Ink, and More
It's out now.
ASAP Ferg Shows Hometown Love in the Video for "Harlem Anthem"
The song is the third official single from the 'Uncle Drew' soundtrack.