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Sajae Elder

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Joined March 2015 | 420 posts
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This is a photo of Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle Says Kanye West’s MAGA Hat Selfie Is a Troll

"We so used to just riding with the people that's apart of hip-hop and that represent what we represent...that we had to be vocal like 'we not riding with that, bro,'" Nipsey says.

Sajae Elder3023 days ago
This is a photo of Common.

Fox Sports Films Picks Up Common-Produced ‘They Fight’ Documentary

Athletes Tony Parker, Drew Brees, Derrick Brooks, and Michael Finley also serve as executive producers on the film, which follows Washington, D.C. coach Walt Manigan and his life-changing after-school program.

Sajae Elder3023 days ago
This is a photo of Future.

Stream Future's 'Superfly' Soundtrack Featuring Lil Wayne, Miguel, Young Thug, and More

The film's official soundtrack features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Miguel, Sleepy Brown, Young Thug, H.E.R., Khalid, Young Bans and PartyNextDoor. 'Superfly' hits theaters on June 15.

Sajae Elder3024 days ago
This is a picture of Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

Here's the Kurt Cobain Song Kanye West and Kid Cudi Sampled on 'Kids See Ghosts'

The final track on 'Kids See Ghosts' samples an unfinished Kurt Cobain song which finally saw the light of day as part of a documentary about the Nirvana frontman's life.

Sajae Elder3024 days ago
This is a photo of 50 Cent.

50 Cent Inspired to Make New Music After 'Get The Strap' Goes Viral

"Hip Hop culture we run the world," 50 Cent said in the post's caption. "This made me want to write again. New music on the way." The rapper has not put out a project since his 2015 mixtape, 'The Kanan Tape".

Sajae Elder3024 days ago
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This is a photo of Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera Enlists GoldLink for Her Smooth New Track "Like I Do"

GoldLink makes a guest appearance on the latest from pop powerhouse Christina Aguilera. "Like I Do" is the sexy single from her upcoming album, 'Liberation.'

Sajae Elder3024 days ago
This is a photo of Collin Trevorrow.

Colin Trevorrow Says Losing ‘Star Wars’ Work Was a ‘Very Acidic Situation’

"The bottom line here is that sometimes creative people can’t find a shared path through the woods," says Trevorrow.

Sajae Elder3024 days ago
Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump

Alice Johnson Thanks President Trump for Granting Her Clemency After Kim Kardashian West Steps in

"When Kim told me that I was being released, I started jumping up and screaming and crying and everyone else was crying," Johnson said of the phone call from Kardashian West.

Sajae Elder3024 days ago
This is a photo of Kyle.

Kyle and Kehlani Deliver a Lively Performance of "Playinwitme" on 'Kimmel'

Kyle's new album 'Light of Mine' is out now. For his performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' he performed his single "Playinwitme" featuring Kehlani, complete with a makeshift on-stage arcade.

Sajae Elder3025 days ago
Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks on Turning Rejection Into Success: 'My Pain Turned Me Into a Boss'

"I didn't understand my power."

Sajae Elder3025 days ago
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Chris Brown

Chris Brown Goes Retro in His New Video for "Hope You Do"

The R&B star pays homage to Donell Jones and Michael Jackson with his latest video, "Hope You Do," which is off his latest album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon.'

Sajae Elder3025 days ago
Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser Says HFPA Asked Him to Call Former President’s Groping a ‘Joke’

"I don't get the joke," the actor told GQ.

Sajae Elder3025 days ago
Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian in 2010

Trump Grants Clemency to Alice Marie Johnson After Meeting With Kim Kardashian

"So grateful to President Trump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment," Kardashian wrote. "Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."

Sajae Elder3025 days ago
mira sorvino

Mira Sorvino Says She'll Celebrate When Harvey Weinstein Goes to Jail

"I think maybe there will be some celebration when he gets convicted and goes to jail. That’s when we will see the process be complete and justice really being served."

Sajae Elder3026 days ago
Facebook app

Facebook Catches More Heat Over Data Sharing With Chinese Firm Flagged as National Security Threat

Facebook's agreement with Huawei has been a cause for concern since at least 2012. The company was flagged as a national security threat for its potential connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

Sajae Elder3026 days ago
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Actors Kevin Hart (L) and Tiffany Haddish attend CinemaCon 2018 Universal Pictures.

Kevin Hart Shares the Story of How He Helped Tiffany Haddish When She Was Homeless

"Tiffany was living out of her car and nobody knew."

Sajae Elder3030 days ago
This is a photo of ASAP Ferg.

ASAP Ferg Shows Hometown Love in the Video for "Harlem Anthem"

The song is the third official single from the 'Uncle Drew' soundtrack.

Sajae Elder3030 days ago

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