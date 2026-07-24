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Ty Simpson Odds: Which Team Will Draft the Alabama QB?
2026 NFL Draft: Will the Cardinals, Jets, Rams, Steelers or a darkhorse team select Ty Simpson?
Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams Speculate on CF26 Ratings, Drop Their NFL Mount Rushmore, and More
The Ohio State and Alabama stars headline EA Sports’ highly anticipated sequel, dropping July 10, and weigh in on their dream ratings, game day playlists, and what it means to rep their schools on the cover.
University of Alabama Offensive Lineman Elijah Pritchett Arrested for Allegedly Knowingly Spreading STI
The UA offensive lineman planned to transfer earlier this month.
Alabama Basketball's Brandon Miller Supplied Teammate With Gun Used in Fatal Shooting, Police Allege
University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller allegedly brought the gun used in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in January, police claimed.
University of Alabama's Sorority Rush Week Getting Documentary Treatment From HBO Max and Vice in 'Bama Rush'
Sorority recruitment week at the University of Alabama, which has been captured by the Bama Rush trend on TikTok, is becoming the topic of a documentary.
Nick Saban’s Daughter Accuses Ohio State of Faking COVID-19 Cases to Delay Championship Game
Nick Saban’s daughter accused Ohio State of faking COVID-19 diagnoses to buy time for their injured quarterback to heal ahead of national championship game.
University of Alabama Tallies More Than 1,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
UA reported an additional 492 students positive cases from Aug. 25-27, bringing the total to 1,063 since the fall semester started on Aug. 19.
University of Alabama Hit With Over 560 COVID-19 Cases in First Week
The University of Alabama, which started up again less than a week ago, has reported 566 positive COVID-19 tests amongst its faculty and students.
LeBron James' 'Uninterrupted' Threatens to Sue University of Alabama for Copyright Infringement
LeBron James' 'Uninterrupted' threatens legal action against the University of Alabama for copyright infringement.
Mom of Racist Sorority Girl Speaks Out Over Controversy
The mother of a University of Alabama student disses her daughter after a racist rant goes viral.
Shaq Brings Out The Bars To Torch Ernie Johnson's Georgia Bulldogs in a Hilarious Freestyle
Shaq trolls Ernie Johnson on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' with a freestyle over Dr.Dre's 'The Next Episode.'
University of Alabama Now Hitting Fraternity Brothers With Weekly Drug Tests
Xanax abuse is reportedly one of the university's most widely reported problems.
College Student Confesses to Killing Mother During Argument Over Grades
He's been charged with murder.
Troll Tide: 'Bama Fan Sits in a Handicapped Spot With a "YOLO" Vanity Plate
You're Only Late Once
After Much Deliberation, University of Alabama Will Finally Admit African-American Women Into Sororities
Stop and think about this for a moment.
University of Alabama Sorority Bribed to Vote in Local Election with Free Liquor, Stretch Hummer Rides
Politics as usual.