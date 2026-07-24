University Of Alabama

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Latest Stories

Alabama QB Ty Simpson warms up before an October 2025 game against South Carolina.
Bets

Ty Simpson Odds: Which Team Will Draft the Alabama QB?

2026 NFL Draft: Will the Cardinals, Jets, Rams, Steelers or a darkhorse team select Ty Simpson?

Matt Burke100 days ago
Two football players in front of a backdrop with various college logos. The image promotes EA Sports College Football 26.
Sports

Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams Speculate on CF26 Ratings, Drop Their NFL Mount Rushmore, and More

The Ohio State and Alabama stars headline EA Sports’ highly anticipated sequel, dropping July 10, and weigh in on their dream ratings, game day playlists, and what it means to rep their schools on the cover.

Brighid Tully424 days ago
Alabama basketball's Brandon Miller
Sports

Alabama Basketball's Brandon Miller Supplied Teammate With Gun Used in Fatal Shooting, Police Allege

University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller allegedly brought the gun used in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in January, police claimed.

Brad Callas1249 days ago
Sorority house at the University of Alabama
Pop Culture

University of Alabama's Sorority Rush Week Getting Documentary Treatment From HBO Max and Vice in 'Bama Rush'

Sorority recruitment week at the University of Alabama, which has been captured by the Bama Rush trend on TikTok, is becoming the topic of a documentary.

Brad Callas1438 days ago
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Alabama mascot Big Al waving Alabama flag at National Championship
Sports

Nick Saban’s Daughter Accuses Ohio State of Faking COVID-19 Cases to Delay Championship Game

Nick Saban’s daughter accused Ohio State of faking COVID-19 diagnoses to buy time for their injured quarterback to heal ahead of national championship game.

Alex Galbraith2026 days ago
University of Alabama
Life

University of Alabama Tallies More Than 1,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

UA reported an additional 492 students positive cases from Aug. 25-27, bringing the total to 1,063 since the fall semester started on Aug. 19.

Joshua Espinoza2155 days ago
University of Alabama
Life

University of Alabama Hit With Over 560 COVID-19 Cases in First Week

The University of Alabama, which started up again less than a week ago, has reported 566 positive COVID-19 tests amongst its faculty and students.

Gavin Evans2159 days ago
This is a picture of LeBron James.
Sports

LeBron James' 'Uninterrupted' Threatens to Sue University of Alabama for Copyright Infringement

LeBron James' 'Uninterrupted' threatens legal action against the University of Alabama for copyright infringement.

Mike DeStefano3035 days ago
Alabama fans
Life

Mom of Racist Sorority Girl Speaks Out Over Controversy

The mother of a University of Alabama student disses her daughter after a racist rant goes viral.

tara mahadevan3108 days ago
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This is a photo of Ernie Johnson and Shaq.
Sports

Shaq Brings Out The Bars To Torch Ernie Johnson's Georgia Bulldogs in a Hilarious Freestyle

Shaq trolls Ernie Johnson on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' with a freestyle over Dr.Dre's 'The Next Episode.'

Mike DeStefano3115 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

University of Alabama Now Hitting Fraternity Brothers With Weekly Drug Tests

Xanax abuse is reportedly one of the university's most widely reported problems.

Trace William Cowen3868 days ago
Pop Culture

The Best (Worst) Revenge Story Ever

Rejection stinks.

Julian Kimble4578 days ago

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