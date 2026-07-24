University Of Nevada, Las Vegas

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Life

Vegas Shooter Who Killed 3 Was a Professor Who Recently Applied for a Job at UNLV, AP Source Says

The gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

Associated Press962 days ago
Life

Multiple Victims Reported After Shooting on UNLV Campus, Police Say Suspect Is Dead

Local news reports there were "multiple victims" at the scene.

Joe Price962 days ago
Nathan Tyler Valencia poses for a photo
Life

College Student Dies From Brain Injury After Fighting in Fraternity's Charity Boxing Match

Junior Nathan Valencia, 20, died following Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s Fight Night, an event intended for charity that took place in Las Vegas.

Brenton Blanchet1699 days ago
Cam Newton
Sports

Cam Newton's Younger Brother Led the Biggest Upset in CFB History

On Saturday night, Howard's football team (led by QB Caylin Newton) beat 45-point favorite UNLV.

Gavin Evans3247 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PROMO: A$AP Rocky and Samsung Make Music at UNLV

Sin City is about to get schooled.

Bill Savage3862 days ago
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