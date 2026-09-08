Brighid Tully

Head of Sports & Pop Culture | Complex

Joined November 2024 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

Colin Kaepernick speaks at an event. Jay-Z attends the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Norway.

Friend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship

Colin Kaepernick has responded to Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium freestyle. What are the origins of their relationship and how did it all go wrong?

Brighid Tully2 hours ago
LeBron James runs back on defense after hitting a three-pointer during the Lakers' Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets in the NBA Playoffs.

The 25 Best Players in the NBA Playoffs (Updated)

Where do Embiid, Wemby, LeBron, Brunson, and SGA rank amongst the best players still playing in the postseason?

Brighid Tully136 days ago
SGA turns the corner on Nikola Jokic during a March 2026 Thunder-Nuggets game.

The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

With the NBA playoffs tipping off, the top 50 players in the game right now gets a shake up. Where do Jokic, Wemby, and LeBron rank?

Brighid Tully155 days ago
Shohei Ohtani, Canelo and Crawford, Desire Doue, and Luka Doncic

The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025

Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports

Brighid Tully272 days ago
The Pacers mob Tyrese Haliburton after he sends Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals into overtime.

The 10 Biggest NBA Moments of 2025

Luka Dončić, SGA, and Tyrese Haliburton made 2025 a year to remember in the NBA.

Brighid Tully275 days ago
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A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Brighid Tully295 days ago
Rakai wearing a gray hoodie, colorful pants, and a cap, sitting against a white background.

How Twitch Streamer Rakai Turned a Viral Video Into a Career

Rakai’s rise from classroom scrolling to streaming fame is changing what influence looks like.

Brighid Tully317 days ago
Brooklyn Frost with long black hair wearing a red jacket and a cross necklace, looking slightly to the side.

Twitch Streamer Brooklyn Frost Is Rising on Her Own Terms

From viral sub-a-thons to big-screen dreams, the Twitch star is proving that staying real is the ultimate power move.

Brighid Tully317 days ago
Brendan Fraser in The Mummy in a distressed state, holding a sword, wearing a white shirt with a leather strap, in a dimly lit setting.

25 Best Free Shows and Movies on Tubi in October 2025 (Worth Watching)

From hidden indie gems to 'so-bad-it's-good' classics, here’s the ultimate watchlist to stream for free on Tubi right now.

Brighid Tully337 days ago
The Best Movies To Watch On Hulu and a vibrant scene with a marching band and cheerleaders in blue uniforms. A close-up of a person holding drumsticks is in the foreground.

The Best Movies to Stream on Hulu Right Now

From classic feel good films to career-defining roles, here are the best movies to stream on Hulu right now.

Brighid Tully349 days ago
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Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri stand on a city street, looking up. One wears a white shirt, the other a blue shirt with white overalls. Buildings are in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Stream on Hulu Right Now

From 'Alien: Earth' to 'The Bear,' we've listed the best series and shows on Hulu you can stream and watch right now

Brighid Tully359 days ago
Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

Brighid Tully373 days ago
A person leans against lockers in a hallway, looking at their phone. The image has a glitch effect.

The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Brighid Tully377 days ago
Josh Allen in a white SoFi uniform with number 17, sitting with a helmet beside him, against a blue background.

Josh Allen Isn’t Settling for MVP — He Wants a Lombardi

He’s gone from overlooked recruit to NFL MVP. Now Allen has one goal left: delivering Buffalo its first Super Bowl.

Brighid Tully378 days ago
Two women stand in a field under a cloudy sky, with a house in the distance. One has reddish hair, the other has blonde hair with pink streaks.

The Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ Right Now

From award-winning dramas to must-see originals, these are the best movies currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Brighid Tully414 days ago
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A person with curly red hair and a blue cap sits in a car, holding a radio mic, wearing a shirt with a crab design and striped socks.

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

From buzzworthy originals to classic fan favorites, these are the best TV shows streaming on Peacock that you don’t want to miss.

Brighid Tully422 days ago
Sign for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Indy 2025 event, featuring a basketball player silhouette and star motifs on an orange background.

Everything You Need to Know About WNBA All Star Weekend 2025

Brighid Tully428 days ago
Nike x LEGO®

Presented By

Nike x LEGO®

Patrick Mahomes leans on a barbell rack, holding a can labeled "Throne Sport Coffee."

Patrick Mahomes Is Investing in Performance—Not Just Delivering It

The 3x Super Bowl champ talks offseason motivation, Kansas City’s reloaded offense, and why he’s investing in better-for-you coffee with Throne SPORT COFFEE.

Brighid Tully431 days ago

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