Brighid Tully
Head of Sports & Pop Culture | Complex
Latest Stories
Friend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
Colin Kaepernick has responded to Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium freestyle. What are the origins of their relationship and how did it all go wrong?
The 25 Best Players in the NBA Playoffs (Updated)
Where do Embiid, Wemby, LeBron, Brunson, and SGA rank amongst the best players still playing in the postseason?
The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)
With the NBA playoffs tipping off, the top 50 players in the game right now gets a shake up. Where do Jokic, Wemby, and LeBron rank?
The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025
Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports
The 10 Biggest NBA Moments of 2025
Luka Dončić, SGA, and Tyrese Haliburton made 2025 a year to remember in the NBA.
The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked
Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.
How Twitch Streamer Rakai Turned a Viral Video Into a Career
Rakai’s rise from classroom scrolling to streaming fame is changing what influence looks like.
Twitch Streamer Brooklyn Frost Is Rising on Her Own Terms
From viral sub-a-thons to big-screen dreams, the Twitch star is proving that staying real is the ultimate power move.
25 Best Free Shows and Movies on Tubi in October 2025 (Worth Watching)
From hidden indie gems to 'so-bad-it's-good' classics, here’s the ultimate watchlist to stream for free on Tubi right now.
The Best Movies to Stream on Hulu Right Now
From classic feel good films to career-defining roles, here are the best movies to stream on Hulu right now.
The Best TV Shows to Stream on Hulu Right Now
From 'Alien: Earth' to 'The Bear,' we've listed the best series and shows on Hulu you can stream and watch right now
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.
Josh Allen Isn’t Settling for MVP — He Wants a Lombardi
He’s gone from overlooked recruit to NFL MVP. Now Allen has one goal left: delivering Buffalo its first Super Bowl.
The Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ Right Now
From award-winning dramas to must-see originals, these are the best movies currently streaming on Apple TV+.
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now
From buzzworthy originals to classic fan favorites, these are the best TV shows streaming on Peacock that you don’t want to miss.
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Patrick Mahomes Is Investing in Performance—Not Just Delivering It
The 3x Super Bowl champ talks offseason motivation, Kansas City’s reloaded offense, and why he’s investing in better-for-you coffee with Throne SPORT COFFEE.