University Of Georgia

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University of Georgia student Lily Stewart with long, wavy blonde hair is shown in a dual portrait, facing front and in profile, wearing a dark top.
Life

Georgia Sorority Girl Who Went Viral for Smiling Mughsot Arrested Again

Lily Stewart's mugshot went viral earlier this month after she was arrested and booked on speeding charges.

Alex Ocho488 days ago
Sports

Nebraska Tight End Arik Gilbert Arrested for Burglary Amid NCAA Eligibility Issues

Gilbert allegedly stole over $1,600 in merchandise from a liquor store.

Brad Callas1060 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs during the 2023 National Championship Game
Sports

Georgia Bulldogs Decline Invitation to Visit White House

The Bulldogs have declined an invitation to visit President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate their second consecutive national championship.

Brad Callas1172 days ago
Photo of Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter
Sports

Potential Top NFL Draft Pick Jalen Carter Issued Arrest Warrant for Alleged Involvement in Fatal Car Crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for potential top NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter for his alleged involvement in a car crash that killed two in January.

Joe Price1242 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett
Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge in a Dallas suburb early Sunday morning.

Brad Callas1272 days ago
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Georgia offensive lineman Devin Whitlock dead after car accident
Sports

Georgia Offensive Lineman, Recruiting Staffer Dead After Car Accident

University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Bulldogs recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy passed away in a single-car crash Sunday morning.

Brad Callas1287 days ago

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