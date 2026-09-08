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Banksy vs. Ron English: Who Has the Hardest Style?
We talked to two of our favorite art experts to tackle the tough topic of who has greatest style, Banksy or Ron English? Check out their thoughtful debate.
Street Art in Sin City at the Life Is Beautiful Festival 2015
What it was like at Las Vegas' premier art fair.
The Unexpected Street Art Festival Hit Fort Smith, Arkansas and Nothing Was the Same
A recap of the first-ever Unexpected Street Art Festival.
L.A.-Based Artist Drew Merritt Talks Arrests, Start in the Game, and Music
Learn about unconventional, L.A.-based artist Drew Merritt. He doesn't consider himself an artist, but his work is definitely artist worthy.
Why Ryan McGinness is the Perfect Fit For Hennessy
Learn why Hennessy chose to collaborate with talented artist Ryan McGinness for their limited-edition label series.
Meggs' Guide to Getting Up in the Digital Age
Get to know amazing Australian street artist Meggs, and hear about the many exciting projects he has underway, plus his advice for aspiring artists.
The Hardest Street Art This Year So Far
From Brooklyn to Vienna, this is an international rundown of the best street art we've seen so far in 2015.
Photographer Søren Solkær Captures Epic Portraits of Some of the World's Best Graffiti and Street Artists
We spoke to street artists about working with the photographer to create dope portraits.
"The Art of Mad Max Fury Road" Book Brings You Closer to Valhalla
The companion book for 'Mad Max Fury Road' takes you deeper into the post-apocalyptic world.
A Guide to the Best Sculpture Parks in America
We've compiled this handy guide to the best sculpture parks in America to help you plan your next art-fueled road trip.
The Only 10 Apps You'll Ever Need
We know you have essentials like Instagram and YouTube on lock, so we went deeper. From maps to money management to good eats, here are the best phone apps.
Preview: What to See at Socrates Sculpture Park This Summer
If you're an art lover in NYC, Socrates Sculpture Park is where you want to be this summer.
Take a Look Inside Michael Jackson's $100 Million Neverland Ranch (Giraffes Sold Separately)
The property looks very different now than it did in the '90s.
This Super Racist Dr. Seuss Drawing Is Expected to Sell for $20,000 at Auction
You'll never look at 'Green Eggs and Ham' the same way again.
Ovadia & Sons' Insane Sample Sale Starts Next Week
You don't want to miss the steals at this seasonal sale, which kicks off early next month.
WTF? Watch This Woman Take Off Her Makeup and Become a Completely Different Person
Your eyes (and her makeup) are definitely playing tricks on you.
Big Sean Stopped By Off-White Hong Kong and Tested Out This Dope M65 Patchwork Field Jacket
Find out where you can cop this fly jacket (without going to Hong Kong).
This Dog Is Flexin' on Social Media With Its Two $12,000 Gold Apple Watches
This dog is richer than you will ever be and it wants you to know it.