University Of Kansas

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Excited fans in Kansas City Chiefs attire cheering at a game
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Suffered Frostbite That Required Amputations Following Playoff Game

The Jan. 13 matchup broke the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Alex Ocho867 days ago
Sports

Former NBA Player Josh Jackson Faces Civil Suit After Woman Accuses Him of Raping Her in Hotel Room

A former first-round pick for the Phoenix Suns, Jackson has been accused of sexual assault, battery, and orchestrating an armed robbery.

Brad Callas1013 days ago
Billy Preston.
Sports

Mother of Kansas Basketball Star Goes Off on Son's Critics on Twitter

Benched Jayhawks freshman Billy Preston's mom told his critics to "be quiet" on Twitter.

Chris Yuscavage3125 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PROMO: The Chainsmokers Bring Music to the Heart of Kansas

The NYC-based duo teams up with Samsung to bring music to the heartland.

Bill Savage3879 days ago

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