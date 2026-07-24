University Of Florida

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

University of Florida Gators
Sports

Star QB Recruit for Gators Raps 'N' Word on Camera, Loses University of Florida Scholarship

The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the n-word in a social media post.

Brad Callas1340 days ago
Florida's campus
Music

Rapper Arrested for Allegedly Making Threat to 'Shoot Up' University Of Florida

Florida rapper Christopher McCallum was arrested after rapping about shooting up a Florida Gators game in one of his songs.

Gavin Evans2657 days ago
Caps Gowns Graduation
Life

Usher Who Pushed University of Florida Grads Off Stage During Ceremony Suspended

The white usher who pushed black graduates off stage during graduation, who has been identified as a chemistry lecturer, is now on administrative leave.

Marco Margaritoff2997 days ago
University of Florida controversy
Life

University of Florida Apologizes for White Usher 'Aggressively' Pushing Black Grads Off Stage

The white usher manhandled several graduates as they attempted to dance and celebrate onstage.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3001 days ago
Cardi B
Music

University of Florida Fans Got Roasted for This Offbeat "Bodak Yellow" Performance

This choregraphed performance includes a lot of arm flailing.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3093 days ago
Florida Gators Jumpman
Sneakers

Florida Gators Are the Latest School to Partner With Jordan Brand

The University of Florida Gators are the latest NCAA program to make Jordan Brand its official uniform provider.

Mike DeStefano3155 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Win a Pair of Mache Customs

Sneaker Customizer Mache is doing a meet and greet in Miami where you can win a pair of custom sneakers.

Pete Forester4200 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App