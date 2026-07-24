Latest Stories
Star QB Recruit for Gators Raps 'N' Word on Camera, Loses University of Florida Scholarship
The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the n-word in a social media post.
Rapper Arrested for Allegedly Making Threat to 'Shoot Up' University Of Florida
Florida rapper Christopher McCallum was arrested after rapping about shooting up a Florida Gators game in one of his songs.
Usher Who Pushed University of Florida Grads Off Stage During Ceremony Suspended
The white usher who pushed black graduates off stage during graduation, who has been identified as a chemistry lecturer, is now on administrative leave.
University of Florida Apologizes for White Usher 'Aggressively' Pushing Black Grads Off Stage
The white usher manhandled several graduates as they attempted to dance and celebrate onstage.
University of Florida Fans Got Roasted for This Offbeat "Bodak Yellow" Performance
This choregraphed performance includes a lot of arm flailing.
Deion Sanders Says He Didn't Keep UF Recruits on Bench Due to Florida State Bias
The Florida State alum is in hot water.
Florida Gators Are the Latest School to Partner With Jordan Brand
The University of Florida Gators are the latest NCAA program to make Jordan Brand its official uniform provider.
Win a Pair of Mache Customs
Sneaker Customizer Mache is doing a meet and greet in Miami where you can win a pair of custom sneakers.
Stephen A. Smith Given $26.5K to Speak at University of Florida, Doesn't Believe He Should've Been Suspended By ESPN
You CANNOT be serious.