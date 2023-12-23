University of Alabama Offensive Lineman Elijah Pritchett Arrested for Allegedly Knowingly Spreading STI

University of Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett was reportedly arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly spreading an STI, per TMZ.

The 19-year-old was released on a $500 bond following his arrest but was given a Class C misdemeanor charge from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. On Thursday, Pritchett was granted a youthful offender status, given to individuals between 18 and 21 years old, and allowing them to enter a plea for a lighter sentence. If convicted, Pritchett faces up to three months in jail or fines up to an additional $500.

Having graduated high school in 2022, Pritchett was a top OL prospect for fellow Southern institutions Florida State University and Georgia State University, the latter state from which he hails.