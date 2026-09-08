Julian Kimble Portrait

Julian Kimble

Joined July 2014 | 8686 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Julian Kimble11 days ago
Shohei Ohtani, Canelo and Crawford, Desire Doue, and Luka Doncic

The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025

Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports

Julian Kimble272 days ago
The Pacers mob Tyrese Haliburton after he sends Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals into overtime.

The 10 Biggest NBA Moments of 2025

Luka Dončić, SGA, and Tyrese Haliburton made 2025 a year to remember in the NBA.

Julian Kimble275 days ago
Best Black TV Shows and Sitcoms of All Time; african american television series

The 30 Best Black Sitcoms of All Time

From 'A Different World,’ to 'Good Times,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Sister, Sister,' here are the 30 best Black TV shows and sitcoms of all time.

Julian Kimble1317 days ago
Euphoria; tv series with teenagers

The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time

The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’

Julian Kimble1712 days ago
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Menace II Society

The Best Hip-Hop Movies

We rank all the classic hip-hop movies from 'Straight Outta Compton' to '8 Mile.'

Julian Kimble2208 days ago
how to make it in america

Oral History of 'How to Make It in America': Part 2

From the beginning to the end of season 2, here is the story of HBO's 'How to Make It in America,' as told by Bryan Greenberg, Kid Cudi, Lake Bell and more.

Julian Kimble2501 days ago
How to Make it in America HBO

Oral History of 'How to Make it in America': Part 1

From the beginning to the end of season 2, here is the story of HBO's 'How to Make It in America,' as told by Bryan Greenberg, Kid Cudi, Lake Bell and more.

Julian Kimble2501 days ago
funniest tv comedies friends

The Funniest TV Comedies of All Time

The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.

Julian Kimble2751 days ago
drake scorpion

Drake Isn’t Above the Social Media Behavior He Criticizes

Drake's relationship with social media, just like ours, is complicated.

Julian Kimble2984 days ago
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best ghostface killah songs black jesus

The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs

See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.

Julian Kimble3298 days ago
Jay Ellis

HBO 'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Opens Up About Life After the Backshot Heard Around the World

Ending on a raunchy cliffhanger, HBO's 'Insecure' propelled co-star Jay Ellis into the center of a battle of the sexes for the ages.

Julian Kimble3350 days ago
snowfallfx

FX’s ‘Snowfall’ and Vince Staples Tackle How Society is Rigged Against Black People

FX's new drama 'Snowfall' and Vince Staples 'Big Fish Theory' examine how potential manifests even when faced with factors like drugs and gang culture.

Julian Kimble3362 days ago
dearwhitepeoplenetflix

Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Shows the Problem With "Wokeness"

'Dear White People' creator Justin Simien talks identity politics and constantly defining "blackness."

Julian Kimble3429 days ago
fateofthefurious

'Fate of the Furious' Finally Moves the Franchise Forward—So What's Next?

With box office success and new family additions, it's been over a decade since the 'Furious' franchise started a new chapter.

Julian Kimble3441 days ago
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shotsfiredfox

Inside ‘Shots Fired,’ The Powerful Miniseries That Flips The Script On Police Brutality

Fox’s new limited series is inspired by Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and far too many others dead at the hands of police.

Julian Kimble3466 days ago
Trevante Rhodes

'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes Recalls That Crazy Oscar Win: "Am I Being Punk'd?"

Trevante Rhodes talks 'Moonlight', that racy Calvin Klein campaign, and starring in 'The Predator' remake.

Julian Kimble3481 days ago
moonlightbestpicture

Don't Let the Oscar F**k Up Overshadow 'Moonlight's' Historic Moment

A Best Picture win for a film like ‘Moonlight’ rarely happens in Hollywood.

Julian Kimble3489 days ago

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