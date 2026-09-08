Julian Kimble
Latest Stories
The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
The 25 Biggest Sports Moments of 2025
Luka, LeBron, Ohtani, and. . . Trump helped make 2025 one of the most memorable years in sports
The 10 Biggest NBA Moments of 2025
Luka Dončić, SGA, and Tyrese Haliburton made 2025 a year to remember in the NBA.
The 30 Best Black Sitcoms of All Time
From 'A Different World,’ to 'Good Times,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Sister, Sister,' here are the 30 best Black TV shows and sitcoms of all time.
The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time
The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’
The Best Hip-Hop Movies
We rank all the classic hip-hop movies from 'Straight Outta Compton' to '8 Mile.'
Oral History of 'How to Make It in America': Part 2
From the beginning to the end of season 2, here is the story of HBO's 'How to Make It in America,' as told by Bryan Greenberg, Kid Cudi, Lake Bell and more.
Oral History of 'How to Make it in America': Part 1
From the beginning to the end of season 2, here is the story of HBO's 'How to Make It in America,' as told by Bryan Greenberg, Kid Cudi, Lake Bell and more.
The Funniest TV Comedies of All Time
The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.
Drake Isn’t Above the Social Media Behavior He Criticizes
Drake's relationship with social media, just like ours, is complicated.
The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs
See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.
HBO 'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Opens Up About Life After the Backshot Heard Around the World
Ending on a raunchy cliffhanger, HBO's 'Insecure' propelled co-star Jay Ellis into the center of a battle of the sexes for the ages.
FX’s ‘Snowfall’ and Vince Staples Tackle How Society is Rigged Against Black People
FX's new drama 'Snowfall' and Vince Staples 'Big Fish Theory' examine how potential manifests even when faced with factors like drugs and gang culture.
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Shows the Problem With "Wokeness"
'Dear White People' creator Justin Simien talks identity politics and constantly defining "blackness."
'Fate of the Furious' Finally Moves the Franchise Forward—So What's Next?
With box office success and new family additions, it's been over a decade since the 'Furious' franchise started a new chapter.
Inside ‘Shots Fired,’ The Powerful Miniseries That Flips The Script On Police Brutality
Fox’s new limited series is inspired by Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and far too many others dead at the hands of police.
'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes Recalls That Crazy Oscar Win: "Am I Being Punk'd?"
Trevante Rhodes talks 'Moonlight', that racy Calvin Klein campaign, and starring in 'The Predator' remake.
Don't Let the Oscar F**k Up Overshadow 'Moonlight's' Historic Moment
A Best Picture win for a film like ‘Moonlight’ rarely happens in Hollywood.