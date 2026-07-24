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(L) Tyga performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 23, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (R) Drake is seen on March 22, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Pop Culture

Tyga Hilariously Vents to Bobbi Althoff: 'I Don't Even Know If Me and Drake Are Still Friends'

The former Young Money Entertainment artists famously beefed in the 2010s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams163 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen268 days ago
Blac Chyna Reveals Why She Called Off Derrick Milano Engagement
Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Reveals Why She Called Off Derrick Milano Engagement

'I’m going in a different direction,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo349 days ago
Mack Maine arrives at the Casadonna opening celebration where David Grutman, Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss debuted Casadonna, a Coastal Italian-inspired Restaurant and Bar in Miami's Edgewater on October 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Mack Maine Shares News of Son's Death: 'This Is a Pain I've Never Felt Before'

Isaiah, who the rapper and exec called "Zeke," was 20.

Shawn Setaro362 days ago
Twitch streamer BenDaDonnn wearing headphones and a gray hoodie with blue and red designs is sitting on a gaming chair, gesturing with both hands.
Pop Culture

BenDaDonnn's Hair Transplant Comes From Same Doctor as Chris Brown, Tyga and More

The Twitch claims he had the procedure done at an L.A. clinic as Chris Brown, Tom Brady, and others.

Alex Ocho367 days ago
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Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing a black beanie, with dreadlocks and diamond-studded grillz, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter VI' Tour: Where He’s Performing and How to Get Tickets

Lil Wayne announced 'Tha Carter VI' Tour with Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington, set to launch June 6 alongside his new album.

Mark Elibert417 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia/Chief Keef performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Appears to Confirm Hooking Up With Chief Keef as a Teenager

The rapper almost said that she was 16-years-old at the time before catching herself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams467 days ago
Tyga sports a black leather jacket and glasses.
Music

Tyga Says a Celebrity Medium Helped Him 'Connect' With His Late Mother

Tyga thanked Tyler Henry for his guidance on Wednesday.

tara mahadevan471 days ago
Tyga and Madelaine Petsch
Pop Culture

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch Are Reportedly Dating After Rumors Link Them Together

They were close friends for a long time.

Trey Alston508 days ago
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker
Music

Bhad Bhabie Drops Video for Alabama Barker Diss Track "Ms Whitman”: ‘I’m Just Warming Up’

Bhad Bhabie's song samples Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's song "Carnival."

tara mahadevan515 days ago
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Tyga and his mother
Music

Tyga Reveals His Mother Has Died in Heartfelt Tribute: ‘I Love You So Much’

He shared an emotional tribute to her on Instagram.

Trey Alston519 days ago
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker
Music

Bhad Bhabie Hits Back at Alabama Barker With Another Diss Track

Alabama recently dropped off her own diss track aimed at Bhad Bhabie, "Cry Bhabie."

tara mahadevan524 days ago
Split image of Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Says She'll 'Fight' Alabama Barker: 'Since You So Tough'

Bhabie wants to "fight this out" with Barker after claiming that the rapper had an affair with her on-and-off boyfriend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams528 days ago
(L) Soulja Boy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Center) Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (R) Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show on June 05, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Soulja Boy and Tyga Call Out Bhad Bhabie for Alleging They Slept With Alabama Barker (UPDATE)

The rapper called Bhad Bhabie a "fake Black girl" and said she was lying.

Jaelani Turner-Williams541 days ago
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Alabama Barker poses in front of a blue and gold backdrop.
Music

Alabama Barker Shuts Down Bhad Bhabie’s Claims of Hooking Up With Soulja Boy and Tyga

Bhabie previously accused her on-again, off-again boyfriend Le Vaughn of cheating on her with Barker, which she has denied.

Jose Martinez542 days ago
Tyga and Bobbi Althoff
Pop Culture

Tyga Calls Bobbi Althoff a 'Cheater' For Deleting Her Text Messages

Tyga, who himself has been accused of cheating in the past, declared that he's "not a liar or a cheater."

Trey Alston545 days ago
tyga/Twitch
Music

Tyga 'Fan of Fan' Stream: Uneaten Cake, Used Bras, Panties

Tyga fans sent in odd gifts during the rapper's 'Fan of a Fan' 10th anniversary livestream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams560 days ago

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