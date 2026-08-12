Tyga's AI-Assisted Album Earns Zero-Star 'Pitchfork' Review, Publication's Lowest Score in 19 Years

Tyga is making history with his new album. This week, $TARFACE, the Decaydance Records alum’s ninth studio album, earned a scathingly crafted Pitchfork assessment from Drew Millard that now stands as the publication’s first zero-star review in nearly two decades.

To be clear, this means the album, which has been confirmed by Tyga himself to have incorporated AI, earned exactly zero stars. None. Zilch. Nada. Bupkis. $TARFACE, to quote Millard’s review, is a “piece of shit” that “places the listener in their own personal [David] Cronenberg film.” To boot, it’s also “smug and complacent,” thus landing it squarely in zero-star territory. “All I can say is: Tyga, you really earned it,” Millard later added in an X post.