Tyga Admits to Using AI on New Album, Calls it 'No Different' Than Auto-Tune

Tyga has no reservations about the use of artificial intelligence on his new album, $tarface.

In a new interview with VIBE, the West Coast rapper discussed how he utilized AI on the ‘80s synth-inspired album, which was released on July 31.

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks. Like why are people over-explaining how they make shit that’s good?” Tyga told the publication, adding that his production team used AI on $tarface.

“And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going,” he continued. “It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”