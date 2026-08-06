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Tyga Admits to Using AI on New Album, Calls it 'No Different' Than Auto-Tune

The rapper said there's "nothing wrong with using technology as a tool."

Tyga onstage at Neon Carnival Presented By Rivian And LaCroix Sparkling Water on April 12, 2026 in Thermal, California.
Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

Tyga has no reservations about the use of artificial intelligence on his new album, $tarface.

In a new interview with VIBE, the West Coast rapper discussed how he utilized AI on the ‘80s synth-inspired album, which was released on July 31.

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks. Like why are people over-explaining how they make shit that’s good?” Tyga told the publication, adding that his production team used AI on $tarface.

“And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going,” he continued. “It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

Tyga explained that because he needed “‘80s synths” and a “guitar solo” on certain songs from the album, AI allowed him to add synthetic instrumentation, although he didn’t name songs the technology was used on.

“But as far as the writing, all the vocals are all me. There’s nothing wrong with using technology as a tool,” the rapper said.

Tyga seems to be pushing back on further proving himself after roughly 15 years of mainstream success.

“On this $tarface project, we still created everything as a whole. I thought it was a great experience,” he said. “$tarface could do whatever the fuck he wants to do. He’s on his own wave. He’s above it all. It’s a completely different thing.”

The rapper’s admission is a far cry from fellow West Coast rapper, Fenix Flexin, who denied that his summertime hit “Rubberz” was created with AI despite skepticism. Flexin even posted a video file to show how the song was produced.

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