Tyga Hilariously Vents to Bobbi Althoff: 'I Don't Even Know If Me and Drake Are Still Friends'

Tyga questioned the status of his friendship with Drake in a new skit with podcaster Bobbi Althoff.

To promote Season 2 of her podcast Not This Again, Althoff tapped Tyga as a guest just months after her reconciliation with Drizzy.

There was some tension between Drake and Althoff in 2023 when their first interview was taken down from YouTube and both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Althoff later said that she didn’t have beef with the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U artist, and they reconnected for a second interview on the Not This Again premiere.

The Not This Again S2 teaser co-stars pop vocalist Meghan Trainor as a receptionist at a therapist’s office who checks Althoff in before the podcaster sits beside Tyga.