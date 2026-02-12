Tyga Hilariously Vents to Bobbi Althoff: 'I Don't Even Know If Me and Drake Are Still Friends'

Tyga questioned the status of his friendship with Drake in a new skit with podcaster Bobbi Althoff.
To promote Season 2 of her podcast Not This Again, Althoff tapped Tyga as a guest just months after her reconciliation with Drizzy.
There was some tension between Drake and Althoff in 2023 when their first interview was taken down from YouTube and both unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Althoff later said that she didn’t have beef with the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U artist, and they reconnected for a second interview on the Not This Again premiere.
The Not This Again S2 teaser co-stars pop vocalist Meghan Trainor as a receptionist at a therapist’s office who checks Althoff in before the podcaster sits beside Tyga.
The rapper shares that it’s his “first time” going to therapy and that he’s “not doing good right now.”
“And you you chose me to talk to?” Althoff replies.
Tyga then spills why he’s going to therapy.
“Where do I begin?” Tyga continues. “My first marriage fell apart. Everybody thinks I'm a bad person because I missed my daughter's first birthday. And I don't even know if me and Drake are still friends.”
Althoff leaves the “Rack City” artist with some words of encouragement, telling him that he’s “not a bad person” and that she’s missed all five of her daughter’s birthdays.
“And I don't know what friend you're talking about, but I hope you
figure out your relationship with each other,” she continues before telling Tyga, “Figure your life out.”
The skit is clearly satirical: Tyga only has a son, 12-year-old King Cairo, and has never been married. The rapper did have a feud with his former Young Money Entertainment label-mate in the 2010s before they squashed it by 2016 thanks to mediation from Kanye West, now Ye.
Tyga was possibly speaking from the perspective of Althoff, who divorced Cory Althoff, the father of her two children, after four years of marriage. The podcaster is currently in a relationship with G-League basketball player Tyler Hawkins.
The new season of Not This Again premieres Feb. 18.